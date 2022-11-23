Episode 3 of the Disney Plus series is nearly upon us to get us into the festive mood and before loyal fans of the franchise lose their sanity, we reveal what happened to Buddy Clause in The Santa Clauses.

The series is a follow-up to The Santa Clause 3 and the synopsis reads: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever…With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Showrun by Jack Burditt, directed by Jason Winer, and based on The Santa Clause by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick, The Santa Clauses is a sequel to 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and features returning stars Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz.

What Happened to Buddy Clause in The Santa Clauses?

Twitter is outraged over the sudden name change of Scott and Carol’s son Buddy Calvin-Clause, but he’s actually just had a nickname added.

During The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, viewers were introduced to Buddy as a baby, but in The Santa Clauses, Buddy has grown into a teen, played by Austin Kane.

Scott and Carol refer to him as “Cal”, but that’s only a nickname, as the character’s full name is credited as Buddy ‘Cal’ Calvin-Clause – what a mouthful.

We will likely hear Buddy’s parents call him by his legal name at some point in the series, so don’t worry, there hasn’t been a name change, but it is rather confusing.

Meet the Cast of The Santa Clauses

Tim Allen has returned to play Father Christmas once more, alongside returning actors Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz, and Eric Lloyd as a grown Charlie.

New faces at the North Pole include Isabella Bennett’s Edie and Matilda Lawler’s Betty, and there will no doubt be a few other surprise guests along the way.

Below, we have compiled a full cast list for the series:

Tim Allen – Scott Calvin / Santa Claus

– Scott Calvin / Santa Claus Elizabeth Mitchell – Carol Calvin

– Carol Calvin Kal Penn – Simon Choksi

– Simon Choksi Eric Lloyd – Charlie Calvin

– Charlie Calvin Austin Kane – Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus

– Buddy “Cal” Calvin-Claus Elizabeth Allen-Dick – Sandra Calvin-Claus

– Sandra Calvin-Claus Matilda Lawler – Betty

– Betty Rupali Redd – Grace Choksi

– Grace Choksi Devin Bright – Noel

– Noel David Krumholtz – Bernard

– Bernard Laura San Giacomo – Befana the Christmas Witch

How Many Episodes are in The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses is confirmed to have six episodes within its run and no second season is expected because it has been billed as a miniseries.

The show debuted with a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and the final episode will air on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – eleven days before Christmas.

Below, we have outlined the show’s full release schedule and we will update the final two episode titles when they are announced:

Chapter One: Good To Ho – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood – November 23, 2022

– November 23, 2022 Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – December 7, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – December 14, 2022

The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney Plus.

