Demon Slayer is finally back with the latest season, and every fan of the series is now waiting for the official release of the newest season’s fourth episode. Well, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc.

We’ve only seen three episodes of Season 3, and we are already seeing the Mist Hashira and Tanjiro going against an Upper-Rank Demon. That’s not all. Another Upper-Rank demon is also in the village and claiming innocent lives, so very soon, we’ll see the Love Hashira stepping into the fight. So, it’s no wonder every fan is eager for the next episode’s release.

When Does Episode 4 of Demon Slayer Season 3 Come Out?

The fourth episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 will release worldwide on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7:15 AM PT (Pacific Timing). The episode will be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix (in selected regions); however, the episode’s release time will vary depending on your region. Anyway, here’s when you’ll get to watch the next episode in these regions:

Demon Slayer fans love the fast pace of Swordsmith Village Arc

The Entertainment District Arc took more than 4-5 episodes before actually delving into the action. We aren’t complaining; even the first few episodes were fun to watch, even without any action-packed sequences. But we also can’t deny that dropping straight into the fight feels incredible.

Unsurprisingly, the anime community was shocked to see an Upper-Rank Demon straightaway sneaking into a room where the legendary Mist Hashira was talking to Tanjiro. It means that, unlike Daki, the demons of the Swordsmith Village arc are more fearsome, as indicated by their ranks. And that was evident when the Upper-rank blew Muichiro miles away from the village. Now, with Tanjiro being overwhelmed in the fight, it would be exciting to see how our heroes come out victorious from this fight.

