Demon Slayer: Who Is Muichiro Tokito?

When the official synopsis and the previous trailer or images of Demon Slayer Season 3 started surfacing initially, we learned that this time our beloved Tanjiro would be joined by two hashiras, one of which is Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. So, here, we are going to talk about him.

The upper-rank hashiras have always been a source of motivation for Tanjiro and his allies. For instance, in the Mugen train movie, he saw the flame hashira, Rengoku, battling the Upper Moon Three without thinking about himself. Apart from that, the anime‘s second season shows his encounter with Tenjen Uzui, the sound hashira, who fought with the upper-rank demon siblings. Now, we will see him joined by Love and Mist hashira in the Swordsmith Village arc, and this article discusses the latter.

Who is Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slayer?

Muichiro Tokito is the Mist Hashira and a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. He lost his twin brother at the hands of a demon, so he developed an intense hatred for all demons. His brother’s death became a reason for him to lose all of his past memories. All he remembered was training harder to become a demon slayer to kill all the demons and protect humanity.

As revealed by Tenjen Uzui in the second season, Muichiro became a skilled and hard-to-defeat combatant just after two months of training. His incredible superhuman speed and reflexes even forced the Upper Moon One, Kokushibo, to praise him after seeing his potential. Seeing him outsmart the battle doll with 108 fighting techniques, Tanjiro starts doubting his own potential. That’s because Muichiro is much younger and yet much more potent than him.

Muichiro is said to be the most proficient user of the Mist breathing technique that came out of the Wind style used by Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind hashira. This technique and his oversized outfit don’t allow his enemies to foresee his body movements during the fight, which obviously works in his favor.