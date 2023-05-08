Demon Slayer Season 3 has picked up a decent pace, and the latest episode even blew up every fan’s mind. Among other things, we saw Genya’s terrible demon form in the episode, so let’s find out if he is really a demon in the series.

Genya is a vital supporting character in the Swordsmith Village Arc. He is the only demon slayer with no breathing style, but still, he is one of the most influential members of the Demon Slayer Corps. The ongoing season of Demon Slayer has showcased that he doesn’t even own a Nichirin sword. Instead, he uses a Nichirin gun. Well, he indeed is very different from every other demon warrior as he comes with the most unique abilities.

Is Genya a demon in Demon Slayer?

No, Genya is not a demon. You might wonder that he must be a demon as he appeared in a horrifying form in the fifth episode of Demon Slayer Season 3. Well, that’s not the case.

In the manga series, it is stated that Genya enhances his strength by consuming demons, which is one reason why he gets a demonic appearance. With the physical transformation, he also receives the power equivalent to the monster he consumes. However, his change is temporary as he returns to his normal state after some time.

His regeneration ability and speed also enhances whenever he consumes demon flesh. However, being a demon slayer, it’s his duty to slay every demon and not to become one. And just because of his demonic transformation form, his brother never wanted him to become a demon slayer.

However, we can’t also deny that because of these powers, Genya fought toe-to-toe with the powers of the Upper Moon, such as Upper Moon Four and Upper Moon One. In the anime series, we have seen him fighting the former, where he regenerated himself by chanting Amida Sutra and taking the demon on a wild ride and an unpleasant ride after that.

