Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

After giving us two fabulous episodes, Demon Slayer Season 3 will release episode 3 soon, so here we have provided every information about its release schedule.

The Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer shows Tanjiro proceeding toward an unknown location that too without his friends Inosuke and Zenitsu. In his new journey, he will be joined by the Love and the Mist Hashira, but without Inosuke and Zenitsu, every fan of the anime series will feel a void.

We must admit that the previous episodes have received a positive global reception. And as the second episode has given us a gripping ending, everyone is curious for the third episode to land.

When will Episode 3 of Demon Slayer Season 3 release?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7: 00 AM PT. While every International fan can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll, the fanbase in Japan will get it on Fuji TV. However, the release timings will differ due to the time differences between the regions worldwide. Here’s the schedule that will help you:

Pacific Time: 7:15 AM

Mountain Time: 8:15 AM

Central Time: 9:15 AM

Eastern Time: 10:15 AM

British Time: 3:15 PM

European Time: 4:15 PM

Indian Time: 7:45 PM

What happened in the last episode of Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro comes across Muichiro and Kotetsu, who are arguing about something. Suddenly, Tanjiro saw Muichiro hitting the kid, so he had to step in. However, when he tries to save Kotetsu, he gets beaten by Muichiro as well. It’s revealed that they both were fighting for a mechanical doll that’s used to train Demon Slayers. Kotetsu wanted to get it repaired first as it wasn’t in good condition, but Muichiro was not ready to listen to anything.

After Muichiro finished training with the doll, Kotetsu asked Tanjiro to train as he was impressed by his fighting spirit. He also says he will not give Tanjiro food or water until he successfully fights the doll. Tanjiro tries harder, and as he hits the doll with his sword, a rusted ancient sword pops from inside.

The next chapter is titled, ‘A Sword From Over 300 Years Ago,’ so we will definitely get to know more about the sword that was inside Yoriichi Type Zero. So, make sure to catch the third episode of the series.