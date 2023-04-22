Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Season 2 of the science fiction anime series Edens Zero‘s Episode 4 is just around the corner, and here, we have talked about its release details.

Everyone was already amazed by the seeing the amazing visuals in the first two episodes of the anime series, but then the third episode arrived, which was even more beautifully created. We met two fascinating members of Element 4, Wind and Fire. Every scene from the previous episode was amazingly visualized, especially the intense fight scenes. So, as every new episode of the series is able to enhance the expectations of the anime community, we hope to see it stick to the same standard in further episodes.

When does Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 4 get released?

Edens Zero Season 2 Episode 4 will get released on Saturday, April 23, 2023, on Japan’s local networks at 12:55 AM JST. Fandom outside Japan can look down at the time schedule to learn the release timing for the anime’s episode as per their time zones.

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Timing- 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Timing- 11:00 AM

British Summer Timing- 4:00 PM

Central European Summer Timing- 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Timing- 8:30 PM

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM

Australian Central Standard Time- 12:30 AM (April 23rd)

Edens Zero Season 2 remains underrated despite its captivating visuals

As mentioned above, the new season of the anime series is undoubtedly one of the best seasons if it comes to the eye-catchy visuals. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the show still remains underrated. One of the primary reasons for this can be the big releases of the Spring 2023 slate. The fan-favorite Demon Slayer has arrived with its third season, and no one gets tired of discussing it. We can witness its hype on Twitter.

Apart from that, new anime series like Hell’s Paradise and Oshi No Ko have caught everyone’s attention. The former was hyped ahead of its release because its animation responsibility was taken by MAPPA, the powerhouse animation studio. The anime series also lived up to the fan’s expectations. Oshi No Ko became a sensation overnight due to its interesting story. We are not saying that Edens Zero doesn’t have a fan base, but it has not gathered a fan base as huge as the above-mentioned anime series.