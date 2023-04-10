Demon Slayer Season 3: Who is Sumiyoshi? Tanjiro's look-alike explained

The much-awaited one-hour special episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 has arrived on Crunchyroll, and as expected, it has taken the internet by storm. Fans are amazed to see another masterpiece by Ufotable after the previous season in terms of animation quality.

The premiere episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc kickstarted with the Upper Moon demons meeting in the Infinity Castle (which was beautifully animated). We were introduced to many upper-rank demons, including the powerful upper-rank one, Kokushibo.

Besides these, we saw a brief scene in the episode of the anime series that confused us by giving us a glimpse of a person who resembled Tanjiro. So, who is the person that Tanjiro saw in his dream, and how is he related to him? Well, let’s find out.

Who is Sumiyoshi in Demon Slayer?

Sumiyoshi is an ancestor of Tanjiro, who comes from the era of the first-ever demon slayer, Yoriichi. Yoriichi once saved him from a demon’s attack, and since then, the two have stayed very close friends.

Sumiyoshi and Tanjiro have several similarities, including their face structure, hairstyle, and dressing style. The only thing that makes Sumiyoshi different from Tanjiro is his unscarred forehead.

Sumiyoshi’s daughter was fond of Yoriichi, so when the swordsman entertained his little fan with his Breathing Style, Sumiyoshi memorized his moves. Later, he derived Hinokami Kagura from his friend’s breathing style; since then, it has been practiced in the Kamado family.

Moreover, Yoriichi gave Sumiyoshi his earrings, which were passed on to the latter’s descendants for centuries. The earrings are feared by the demon lord Muzan as it belongs to the one who was the only one on the planet whom he fears the most because he was the demon slayer who almost killed him in a battle.