Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time

After a long wait, Demon Slayer is coming with its anticipated season 3, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that the new season’s first episode will be one-hour long. Let’s find out when the episode will release worldwide.

Demon Slayer did not take much time to get renewed for a third season after the conclusion of Season 2. Well, that’s because of the perfect animation style, story narration, voice acting, and cinematography the previous season has blessed us with.

The Mugen Train movie came up with an animation that every fan believed to be the best in the history of anime, but the second season’s animation was a step ahead of the film’s. So, as Ufotable has already set an exceptional standard, fans’ expectations have reached another level for season 3.

What time does Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 release?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 will get released on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11:15 PM JST for Japan-based fans. International fans can see the below time schedule to find out when the subbed episode will arrive on Crunchyroll in their regions:

Pacific Time – 10:45 AM – 11:30 AM PST

Eastern Time – 1:45 PM – 2:30 PM EST

British Time – 6:45 PM – 7:30 PM BST

European Time – 7:45 PM – 8:30 PM EUST

India Time – 11:15 PM – 12 AM IST

Philippine Time – 1:45 AM – 2:30 AM PHT

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 3:45 AM – 4:30 AM AEST

At the time of this writing, no information about the dubbed release of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has been revealed.

Is there any confirmation about the episode count of the anime series?

No, we do not have any news about the total number of episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3. The first season of the anime adapted the first 54 chapters of the manga, ending the series at episode 26. The Entertainment District Arc adapted the story from Chapters 70 to 97, making it an eleven-episode season.

Swordsmith Village Arc takes up 100-127 chapters of the source material, making it run for 27 chapters. We can expect the upcoming season of Demon Slayer to feature 11 or 12 episodes like the previous season.

After helping the Sound Hashira to fight the upper-rank demon siblings in the Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro will head to the Swordsmith village to get a sword. As he embarks on a new journey, he will be joined by Love and Mist Hashiras. As we know that Tanjiro has yet to discover the full potential of Hinokami Kagura dance, it would be thrilling to see his technique getting even more robust in the upcoming season.