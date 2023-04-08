After a heart-stopping debut, what date and time will The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 release around the world for OTT streaming?

Finding true love can be dangerous, but if The Dangers in My Heart is anything to go by; potentially murderous too.

The new romantic comedy anime made an impressive start to its season 1 broadcast last week, with fans around the world now counting down to a potential second date.

Here is everything that fans need to know about The Dangers in My Heart episode 2, including the release date and time for online streaming via HiDive.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 release date and time

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 will premiere first for domestic audiences in Japan in the early hours of Sunday, April 9; dropping on Saturday, April 8 for the vast majority of international fans.

The second episode from the new anime series will release for OTT streaming via HiDive at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 11 AM

Eastern Time – 2 PM

British Time – 7 PM

European Time – 8 PM

India Time – 11:30 PM

Philippine Time – 2 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 4 AM

The official Japanese website has provided the following story synopsis for episode 2 ‘I’m Dead’:

“Ichikawa again allows Yamada to invade the library, one of the few places where he can be at home. Moreover, today Yamada brought in a bag of “kneadable and tasty” snacks. As she opens the bag with a cheerful look on her face, Ichikawa can’t stop smacking his lips! Another hot and humid day in the library, Yamada was looking up at Ichikawa with a fan. She beckons Ichikawa to take a whiff of her fan because it smells so good. When Ichikawa slowly brings his face close to the fan, he is shocked to see a shocking sight.”

HiDive’s caption for the new episode reads, “Despite his misgivings, Kyotaro keeps helping Anna the more they interact. He may be a better person than he believes.”

HiDive offers new customers a 14-day free trial period of their premium service, after which access to the platform will cost $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.

Meet the voice cast for The Dangers in My Heart

The main voice cast in The Dangers in My Heart anime adaptation includes:

Hina Yomiya as Anna Yamada (Shinju from My Dress-Up Darling)

Shun Horie as Ky?tar? Ichikawa (Kazuya from Rent A Girlfriend)

Aki Toyosaki as Honoka Hara (Yui from K-On)

Atsumi Tanezaki as Serina Yoshida (Anya from Spy x Family)

Ayaka Asai as Chihiro Kobayashi (Clara from Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun)

Gen Sato as Kenta Kanzaki (Chrome from Dr Stone)

Jun Fukushima as Chikara ?ta (Kazuma from KonoSuba)

Megumi Han as Moeko Sekine (Gon from Hunter x Hunter)

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Sh? Adachi (Bakugou from My Hero Academia)

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Haruya Nanj? (Shanks from One Piece)

Yukari Tamura as Kana Ichikawa (Rika from Higurashi)

