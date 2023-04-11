How many chapters of the Demon Slayer manga does The Swordsmith Village Arc last, and how many story arcs have we seen by season 3?

The iconic Demon Slayer anime is finally back, with The Swordsmith Village Arc making an impressive return last week with a one-hour-long special episode.

However, whilst fans want to make sure that they steer well clear of any potential spoilers, many are curious as to how long the new story arc will last in the anime.

So, how many chapters does The Swordsmith Village Arc last in the original Demon Slayer manga, and how many story arcs have we covered so far by season 3?

How many chapters does The Swordsmith Village Arc last?

In total, The Swordsmith Village Arc lasts a total of 30 individual chapters in the Demon Slayer manga; released between February 2018 and September 2018.

The Swordsmith Village Arc starts in chapter 98 ‘The Upper Ranks Gather’ and ends with chapter 127 ‘The Rumble of Victory’. This story arc is covered in volumes 12, 13, and 14, as well as the opening three chapters to volume 15 of the original Demon Slayer manga.

Fans can purchase physical copies of these available volumes via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, and Bookshop. Digital versions are also available via Viz Media, Google Play, Apple iBooks, and Amazon Kindle.

Volume 12 ‘The Upper Ranks Gather’:

Chapter 98 – The Upper Ranks Gather

Chapter 99 – Someone’s Dream

Chapter 100 – Go To The Village

Chapter 101 – A Secret

Chapter 102 – Hello, Tokito

Chapter 103 – Yoriichi Type Zero

Chapter 104 – Kotetsu

Chapter 105 – Something Came Out

Chapter 106 – Enemy Attack

Volume 13 ‘Transitions’:

Chapter 107 – In The Way

Chapter 108 – Thank You, Tokito

Chapter 109 – Won’t Die

Chapter 110 – Sneaking Around

Chapter 111 – Pretentious Artist

Chapter 112 – Transitions

Chapter 113 – Bright Red Blade

Chapter 114 – Wanted: Respect

Chapter 115 – To Be a Hashira

Volume 14 ‘The Mu of Muichiro’:

Chapter 116 – Pure Evil

Chapter 117 – Swordsmith

Chapter 118 – The Mu in Muichiro

Chapter 119 – Revival

Chapter 120 – Slander Showdown

Chapter 121 – Unnatural Situation

Chapter 122 – A Temporary State of Excitement

Chapter 123 – Mitsuri Kanroji’s Memories

Chapter 124 – Cut It Out, You Dipshit

Volume 15 ‘To Become A Marked One’:

Chapter 125 – The Creeping Dawn

Chapter 126 – The Sun Comes Up, and Light Shines Forth

Chapter 127 – Rumbles of Success

A warning to fans; do not read past chapter 127 if you wish to avoid spoilers from content that will be adapted in Demon Slayer season 4.

How many story arcs have we seen adapted so far?

Not including the ongoing Swordsmith Village Arc, we have seen eight different story arcs In the Demon Slayer anime so far:

Final Selection Arc (Chapters 1-9), anime episodes 1-5 Kidnapper’s Bog Arc (Chapters 10-13), anime episodes 6-7 Asakusa Arc (Chapters 14-19), anime episodes 8-9 Tsuzumi Mansion Arc (Chapters 20-27), anime episodes 11-14 Mount Natagumo Arc (Chapters 28-44), anime episodes 15-21 Rehabilitation Training Arc (Chapters 45-53), anime episodes 22-26 Mugen Train Arc (Chapters 54-69), anime episodes 27-34 (or full movie) Entertainment District Arc (Chapters 70-97), anime episodes 34-44

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all