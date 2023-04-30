Demon Slayer Season 3, which covers the events from the Swordsmith Village Arc of the manga, seems to be the most exciting season of the anime series. That’s because it comes with some unique and exciting aspects. For instance, there is a hidden village where only the swordsmiths reside, and each of them wears a mysterious full-coverage hyottoko mask on their face. Well, it’s evident that the community looks forward to learning why they wear these masks.

The anime spring slate comes with the most anticipated anime series that includes Oshi No Ko, Hell’s Paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Demon Slayer Season 3, and more. Out of which, Oshi No Ko, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, and undoubtedly the much-awaited season of Demon Slayer are the most hyped ones. Hence, fans don’t want to miss even a small detail inside the above-mentioned anime series.

Why does everyone wear masks in the Swordsmith Village?

As we know, Muzan has created some deadly demons that are spread everywhere, threatening humanity. And that to stop these demons, the existence of demon slayers is crucial. However, these fighters from humanity’s side need powerful swords to battle off demons. It was stated in the show that the Swordsmith village is the home to numerous swordsmiths who are responsible for forging Nichirin blades for the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, and it’s necessary to keep their identity hidden from the demons.

That’s also the reason why the entire village has been hidden from outsiders. However, to stay hidden, every swordmaker or resident in the village has to conceal their face with masks so they don’t get recognized inside or outside the village. If they are identified, demons can follow them to the village.

The swordsmiths also don’t reveal their faces to the demon slayer for whom they have been making the swords. In the manga, nothing significant has been revealed about the village except the fact that the village has existed for the past 300 years. But only a limited number of demon slayers knew about its exact location. So, if a demon slayer has to travel to the village, they have to wear a blindfold and earplugs as they are carried by various Kakushis on their back.

