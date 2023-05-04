Before Attack on Titan returns later this year to conclude its adaptation, attention has turned to the next best anime going right now and we share an inventive Demon Slayer cosplay that used boiled eggs to bring Gyokko to life. We also discuss how many episodes are in season 3.

We previously discussed the length of the episodes in season 3, which confused some fans after the premiere was one-hour long.

Produced by Ufotable, Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) is an anime based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge and published in Weekly Shonen Jump, following teenager, Tanjiro Kamado, and his journey as a slayer alongside his demon sister, Nezuko.

Demon Slayer cosplay brings Gyokko to life with boiled eggs

Popular cosplayer Lonelyman, or lowcostcosplayth, has found fame online for his budget cosplay costumes, using anything lying around the house to create the illusion of the character they are dressing up as.

The cosplayer’s latest post targets new Upper Rank demon, Gyokko – who debuted during season 3’s premiere.

Lonelyman’s Instagram post was broken into four squares, the first showed the cosplayer holding a boiled egg cut in half, the second showed him with half of the egg in his mouth, and the third showed his cosplay versus the real demon in the fourth image.

The cosplayer used two boiled egg halves to create the look of Gyokko’s two eyes – one on his forehead and the other in his mouth – because the demon’s eyes look like eggs with their orange and yellow iris.

Aside from the eggs, Lonelyman also painted two mouths with green lips over his eyes, attached purple hair extensions, and managed to craft an infant’s arm to hang down the side of his face just like the character.

How many episodes in Demon Slayer season 3?

It’s being reported that Demon Slayer season 3 will have 11 episodes to air, following the count of previous arcs.

The Entertainment District arc featured in season 2 lasted for 11 episodes, adapting 28 chapters of the manga and the current Swordsmith Village arc will adapt 30 chapters of the manga.

Below, we have included season 3’s release schedule as it currently stands:

