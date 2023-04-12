Is every new episode from Demon Slayer season 3 one hour long, or will The Swordsmith Village Arc broadcast return to a shorter duration?

There are only a few anime franchises that can truly ‘break the internet’ and trend on social media higher than any live-action title or even sporting event at the time.

One such franchise is certainly Demon Slayer, which triumphantly returned with the premiere of its third season ‘The Swordsmith Village Arc’ earlier this week on Crunchyroll.

However, with season 3 episode 1 being a one-hour-long special, many fans are wondering whether every new episode from Demon Slayer season 3 will also be extended, or whether the series will return to a shorter broadcast – here is everything you need to know.

Is every Demon Slayer season 3 episode one hour long?

No, only the first episode from Demon Slayer season 3 ‘Someone’s Dream’ was a one-hour special episode – the same format as the first episode from season 2.

The remaining episodes from The Swordsmith Village Arc anime adaptation will return to its regular duration, as confirmed by the current TV listings for Fuji TV networks in Japan: episode 2 is only 30 minutes long.

The domestic broadcast in Japan also includes a short advertisement break compared to the international OTT streaming release on Crunchyroll; hence the still image breaks halfway through each episode.

Consequently, international fans can expect every remaining episode from Demon Slayer season 3 (from episode 2 onwards) to be around 23 minutes long when including the intro sequence, outro theme song, and production credits.

Season 3 ratings close in on new record after just one episode

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime in the entire world, so it’s not particularly surprising to see the series at the top of MyAnimeLists’ current 2023 Spring slate rankings.

However, what is more impressive is the fact that after just one episode, The Swordsmith Village Arc is already the second highest-scoring title from the franchise to date.

Demon Slayer Season 1 – 8.51/10 with 1.9 million reviews and 2.7 million members

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Movie) – 8.62/10 with 890,000 reviews and 1.3 million members

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (TV adaptation) – 8.39/10 with 340,000 reviews and 590,000 members

Demon Slayer Season 2 – 8.81/10 with 720,000 reviews and 1.1 million members

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village (Movie) – 7.54/10 with 21,000 reviews and 64,000 members

Demon Slayer Season 3 – 8.74/10 with 20,000 reviews and 350,000 members

Of course, MyAnimeList rankings are constantly changing, being updated as more and more fans submit their scores.

That being said, those familiar with the original manga know that The Swordsmith Village Arc is going to build toward a truly outstanding finale that is sure to ‘break the internet’.

Consequently, fans shouldn’t be surprised if season 3 eventually overtakes The Entertainment District as the highest-rated installment of the Demon Slayer anime adaptation to date.

By Tom Llewellyn

