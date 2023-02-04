Bad weather in the Dallas area has led to 18 different anime series having their English dub delayed, including Vinland Saga and Blue Lock.

The coronavirus pandemic essentially halted the entire anime industry for several months and whilst there are a few series from the Winter slate experiencing COVID-related delays, it’s been relatively smooth sailing so far in 2023.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll has just revealed that a number of English dubbings from the 2023 Winter slate are set to be delayed because of bad weather in the United States, including Vinland Saga, My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, and Blue Lock.

It’s a #snowday for Dallas. ?? What’s the weather like from your home? Share your photos below. Stay indoors & keep warm. If you must travel, exercise caution while driving as ice is not always visible. Please call @311Dallas for weather related support or concerns. #DallasWinter pic.twitter.com/iE17oP5bBG — Kimberly Bizor Tolbert (@KBTDallasDCM) January 31, 2023

Bad weather delays 18 different English dubbings

On February 3, Crunchyroll officially confirmed upcoming delays to 18 different anime series’ English dubbings due to “inclement weather” in Dallas, Texas.

Whilst the Crunchyroll HQ is in San Francisco, a large portion of the English dubbing for simulcast anime on the platform are recorded in Dallas.

The city has experienced freezing temperatures, ice storms, and intense fog disruption in recent weeks, with multiple sporting events being canceled for safety purposes.

Unfortunately, this has now translated across to the anime industry, with Crunchyroll confirming the delays to the following English dubs, set to now release on the these dates:

Revenger episode 3 – Thursday, February 9

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World – Thursday, February 9

Buddy Daddies episode 3 – Friday, February 10

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale episode 3 – Friday, February 10

The Fruit of Evolution season 2 episode 3 – Friday, February 10

Blue Lock episode 15 – Saturday, February 11

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement episode 3 – Saturday, February 11

My Hero Academia episode 129 – Saturday, February 11

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 3 – Saturday, February 11

Trigun Stampede episode 3 – Saturday, February 11

By the Grace of the Gods season 2 episode 3 – Sunday, February 12

Handyman Saitou in Another World episode 3 – Sunday, February 12

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 3 – Monday, February 13

Ningen Fushin episode 3 – Tuesday, February 14

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague episode 3 – Tuesday, February 14

Bofuri season 2 episode 3 – Wednesday, February 15

The Legend of Heroes episode 3 – Friday, February 17

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 2 – Sunday, February 19

The delays are likely not related to shut-downs at the Crunchyroll facilities, but due to the travel restrictions for voice actors arriving from around the country.

Resuming episodes are expected to return to their original simulcast launch time.

