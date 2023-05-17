Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 is right around the corner, and the community wants to know when does the episode air globally. Well, that’s what we are going to discuss here.

The previous episode of the anime series mainly focussed on Genya’s tragic backstory. After witnessing what Genya and Sanemi had to go through in their childhood, every fan of the series is terrorized. That’s because this one seems to be the saddest among all the backstories we have seen in the series so far.

When will Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 get released?

Demon Slayer Season 3, Episode 7, will get released on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Here are the timings that you need to follow to catch up with the episode on time:

A Brief Recap of the previous episode

The fifth episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 started from where it was left in the fourth episode. Tanjiro gets shocked seeing Genya’s demonic transformation. The clones of Hantengu are taking longer to revive, and Tanjiro soon realizes that there is a fifth demon who needs to be killed. Genya tells him that he will be the one who will kill the Upper Moon as he doesn’t think Tanjiro alone will be able to kill the powerful demons.

Nezuko and Tanjiro decide to handle Hantengu’s clone, while Genya goes after Hantengu. He spots the demon in his tiniest form, and that’s why he can’t shoot him. Just when he was about to get stabbed by Sekido, he started recalling his past.

In the flashback, we saw that his mother was a hardworking woman who would never rest, and his father was a strong and tall man who always used to hit his family. One day, when the siblings were waiting for their mom, the youngest ones were killed by a demon at their home.

When Genya rushes out to look for a doctor, he sees his mother’s corpse, and his brother Sanemi standing beside her. The circumstances made Genya believe Sanemi killed his mother, so he blamed him for everything. However, returning to the present, we met a Genya who wanted to apologize to Sanemi as he had learned that their mother turned into a demon mysteriously and Sanemi had to kill her to protect his siblings, including Genya.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers