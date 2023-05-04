An exciting crossover between two unlikely video game series is on the horizon and we provide the details of the Devil May Cry 5 x Street Fighter: Duel crossover announced by Crunchyroll Games and Capcom that will bring Dante into the ring.

Street Fighter: Duel released in February 2023 and allowed fans to collect, level up and battle over 40 fighters from the Street Fighter video game series, including Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma.

Before getting stuck into this crossover, it is recommended that players unfamiliar with the lore of these two worlds watch 1992’s Street Fighter II: The Animated Series and 2007’s Devil May Cry: The Animated Series on Crunchyroll for a refresher.

Crunchy Roll Games and Capcom announce Devil May Cry 5 x Street Fighter: Duel crossover

A subdivision of the anime platform, Crunchyroll Games, and Japanese video game publisher, Capcom, recently announced a Devil May Cry 5 x Street Fighter: Duel crossover was nigh.

Players will be able to pilot the iconic Devil May Cry protagonist and demon hunter, Dante, who will bring with him a bunch of perks to scoop up.

The official synopsis for the crossover reads:

“Something wicked, and stylish, this way comes as Demon hunter Dante steps into the ring! A mysterious tree, the Qliphoth from Devil May Cry 5TM, has cast a sinister shadow over the world of Street FighterTM: Duel. The megalomaniac dictator, M. Bison is attempting to harness the looming tree’s dark power. Our heroes, Ryu, Chun-Li, and the World Warriors must stop him, but can they rely on Dante, the fashionable fighter that arrived upon a motorbike? Perhaps help is on the way!”

When will Dante come to Street Fighter: Duel?

The “Devil Invasion” crossover will arrive on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and run until Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Players wanting to participate will have to gain access to the Street Fighter: Duel app, which can be purchased from the Apple Store or Google Play.

This is a limited-time in-game event, meaning you will not be able to access the perks of the crossover after the event has concluded on May 24.

Key Highlights from the Devil May Cry 5 x Street Fighter: Duel crossover

When the crossover unlocks on the aforementioned date, players will be welcome to indulge in a number of key highlights within the crossover.

The Crunchyroll Games x Capcom press release specified the details below:

Unlock the stylish and tenacious Dante, transform into a powerful demon, and devastate your foes with massive damage.

Master Dante’s unique EX-move “Power Smash” and send the enemy’s front row scurrying behind the backline, adding a new layer of depth to combat.

Take on “Devil Invasion” tasks to earn “Demon Soulstones”, then drop by “Nico’s Store” to buy rewards like the “Strongest Demon Hunter” avatar.

“The Agency” needs you! Explore the world and earn “Demon Stars”, a demonic currency Nico can utilize to power-up your fighters.

Exclusive rewards for new or returning players, including currency to pull and level up new fighters.

