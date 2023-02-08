Dhanush Starrer Vaathi Theatrical Release Date Explained

Dhanush is a big name in the Indian film industry, and now fans want to know when his new film Vaathi will release in cinemas. This article will provide you with the answers that you are looking for.

The upcoming South-Indian film Vaathi is the brainchild of film director Venky Atluri, and this is his first collaboration with Dhanush. Fans are unable to hold their excitement as the film received its official trailer on February 7, 2023. It has been a short time since the trailer was released on Sun TV’s official Youtube channel, and it has already gathered more than one million views.

When will Vaathi get released in Cinemas?

Vaathi will get a theatrical release on Friday, February 17, 2023, and the film will have a runtime of 150 minutes. It will come out in two languages- Tamil and Telugu. So, fans having any of these languages as their mother tongue can enjoy the film to the fullest. Apart from these, the film will have subtitles that will help fans who do not understand Tamil and Telugu.

Vaathi follows a teacher named Balamurugan (Tamil) and Bala Gangadar Thilak (Telugu), played by Dhanush. He is a teacher who fights with institutions that don’t care about students’ growth but instead only focus on the monetary benefits.

Apart from Dhanush, the film stars Samyuktha Menon, Tanikella Bharani, Motta Rajendran, Praveena, and others.

Where can we watch Vaathi online?

The film is getting released in theatres in some days, and it won’t be available on any streaming platform at the time. However, as per the sources, the biggest and most popular streaming platform Netflix has bought the digital rights for the film. However, like the other films, Vaathi will show up on the platform after 45 days of its theatrical release. Hence, fans who cannot make it up to the cinemas can wait for Netflix to make the film available to them.