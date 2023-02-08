If your friend or family member has disappeared off the grid, it’s likely because they’re preparing to finally become a wizard in Hogwarts Legacy. Before the game is released, we introduce you to Garreth Weasley and explain how Matilda Weasley is related to Ron through the family tree.

The game has two retail editions to choose from, including the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition and the Deluxe Edition, and a Nintendo Switch release will also be arriving in July 2023.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action RPG built in Unreal Engine and set in the Wizarding World universe. Based on the Harry Potter novels and movie series, the game allows players to become a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

Who is Garreth Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy?

Garreth Weasley is introduced in Hogwarts Legacy as a student attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Born between 1874 and 1875, Garreth attends the magical school during the 19th century and is known for his experimentation with homebrewed magical drinks.

Players will meet Garreth in the video game during the Potions Class quest, when he will ask you to steal a Fwooper Feather from Professor Sharp. Whether you choose to steal from him or not, it doesn’t affect the outcome of the story.

A notable connection in the game is his aunt, Professor Matilda Weasley, but he may also have a family tie to another ginger-haired Hogwarts student from the future.

'Dissending' For Sweets is another optional side quest within Hogwarts Legacy. It can be found and collected over at The Great Hall. Here we can find and speak with Garreth Weasley.https://t.co/8aRfaYIJBV pic.twitter.com/Lice1fqjX2 — ?Selphie1999Gaming? (@Selphie1999) February 8, 2023

How is Matilda Weasley related to Ron? Family tree explored

Throughout Hogwarts Legacy’s duration, Professor Matilda Weasley’s connection to the Weasley family from Harry Potter’s days is never specified nor has Avalanche Software confirmed the family tree.

The fandom page for the franchise states Garreth as Matilda’s nephew, as well as an unknown link to Hector Weasley and the Weasley family.

With the game taking place in 1890, a full century before the events of Harry Potter, it’s clear Garreth and Matilda would be far-off descendants of the Weasley family.

Destructoid theorized that Matilda is likely a distant great-aunt or a far-removed cousin from Ron and his family, likely tied to the Weasley line through a sibling or further relative.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

