Did two central players in The Lord Of The Rings really only say one sentence to one another? Fans of these fantasy movies are being alerted to an eyebrow-raising fact about Legolas and Frodo not often noticed while watching.

Well, at least it’s one of Legolas’s most iconic lines.

Photo by New Line/WireImage

Legolas only says one line to Frodo in Lord Of The Rings

Despite Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) being two of the most central characters in JRR Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings, the screen adaptations don’t show the pair interacting much outside of the first film.

In fact, Legolas only says one specific line to Frodo: “And you have my bow.” This is heard in The Fellowship Of The Ring when the nine members are committing to their quest.

Given that they spend the majority of this film – in all its 178 minutes – journeying across Middle Earth, it’s quite an impressive feat. Legolas often makes speeches to the entire group when Frodo is present, but this is the only line specifically directed towards him.

Some fans are even pushing the theory that Frodo has forgotten Legolas by the end of The Return Of The King.

In the reunion scene, Frodo enthusiastically says the names of (almost all of) the present members of the Fellowship after he comes to. Except, he notably leaves out Legolas, who just gives Frodo a silent but affirming nod.

Legolas and Frodo speak more often in the books

Ringers are by and large satisfied with Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings. Unlike previous animated adaptations, these films were largely truthful to JRR Tolkien’s books, despite some omissions and alterations.

Legolas and Frodo do not have a particularly significant relationship in the novels either. However, they do interact more times than in the films, which, to be honest, isn’t hard to achieve.

One fan pointed out two conversations these members of the Fellowship exchange: On the Great River, after the first ambush by Orcs (not included in the movie) and after Legolas shoots down the Nazgul’s Fell Beast (also not included).

LOTR fails the Bechel Test due to lack of women speaking

Legolas and Frodo hardly speaking glosses over many viewers’ heads while watching The Lord Of The Rings. But recent years are also enlightening viewers to another shocking fact: the lack of female characters and women speaking. A recent Instagram post highlighting this information went viral.

Although the books and films, as well as the Rings Of Power prequel, have their fair share of iconic female characters, they don’t exist outside the realms of their male counterparts. Not even the elves.

Galadriel, Arwen, Eowyn, Goldberry, and Lobelia Sackville Baggins are the only main named female characters in the franchise. But none of them shares a scene or even talk to one another. There is an instance in The Two Towers when a young girl named Freda speaks with Eowyn about where her family is. Freda is later reunited with her mother in Helm’s Deep. It’s safe to say the trilogy fails to pass the Bechdel Test.

This was remedied for the Rings Of Power series, which sought to place leading female characters front and center.

