Halloween is still a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel from releasing its spooky special in the form of creature feature Werewolf by Night. In addition to lead characters Jack and Elsa being introduced, everyone’s new favorite beast Man-Thing also got his debut and we reveal the actor who plays him.

Marvel has one more special presentation to release this year, titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and it is scheduled to release in December 2022.

Directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron for Disney Plus, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and serves as Marvel’s first presentation of its kind. The feature stars Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris alongside Gael García Bernal as the titular monster.

Werewolf by Night Recap – Who is Ted, a.k.a. Man-Thing?

After Verussa explains to the competitors that the Bloodstone is being held by a creature they must hunt, Jack goes into the maze first.

As it turns out, Jack is a friend of the creature, who he calls Ted but is known by Marvel fans as Man-Thing, and they meet up after Jack’s transformation into the titular wolf once Verussa and the others are dead, except Elsa.

Jack calls Man-Thing Ted because the creature’s human identity in the comics is Dr. Theodore Sallis, who ends up injecting himself with a variant of the Super Soldier Serum whilst crashing into a magical swamp, causing him to transform into a creature.

Who Plays Man-Thing?

Man-Thing, or Ted, is played by actor and makeup artist Carey Jones, who has a long list of credits in the field.

Jones has worked on a number of projects within the makeup department since the early 2000s, including Sin City, True Detective, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

As an actor, Jones has starred in 13 projects, including Predators, Creepshow, and most notably, playing Black Krrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett.

Jack and Elsa Could Return in Moon Knight Season 2

Now that the Werewolf by Night special has concluded, Marvel fans are wondering where we’ll see Jack, Elsa, and Man-Thing next.

The most logical place for at least Jack to appear in is Moon Knight Season 2, which has been confirmed to be in production.

Since Jack and Marc Spector spent a number of issues together in the Werewolf by Night comic run – which actually served as Moon Knight’s comic-book debut – it would make sense for the pair to cross paths in the MCU.

Outwith Moon Knight, there’s a chance the Bloodstone plot could be continued in Agatha: Coven of Chaos – a series that will deal with the supernatural.

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney Plus.

