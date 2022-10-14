The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Considering how long we waited for The Rings of Power to release on Amazon Prime, it’s crazy to think that Season 1 has already ended – and it’s been a thrilling ride. In light of the finale airing, we look forward once more to discuss Season 2’s release window, confirm how many seasons are planned for the show, and layout an estimated roadmap.

The last few episodes of the prequel series have showcased the birth of Mordor, which has been a mesmerizing watch for Tolkien fans. Sauron is pulling the strings of evil behind the scenes and has cast a foreboding shadow over Season 2.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Season 2 Release Window

A final release date for The Rings of Power Season 2 has yet to be announced, but we have a rough idea on the window – and it’s not good news.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Patrick McKay recently discussed how far away Season 2 is from completion and revealed the team is expected to work on the second season for “another couple of years.”

Going by McKay’s statement, which he made during the month of October 2022, this puts Season 2’s release window in Late 2024/2025.

This timeframe is not what fans wanted to hear, but taking the show’s considerable scale and detail into consideration, it’s no wonder it’ll take that long.

How Many Seasons Are Green Lit by Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has green-lit five seasons of The Rings of Power, accumulating 50 hours of content.

McKay also touched on the experience the creative and practical teams have gained from filming the first season, which should hopefully work in their favor to put out each season faster than before.

The first season cost $700 million alone to make, and THR reported that the subsequent four seasons are expected to cost “considerably less.”

Furthermore, co-showrunner JD Payne told Empire Magazine that the team knows what the final shot of the last episode is going to be:

“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.”

The Rings of Power Roadmap

If fans are to expect a two-year gap between each season, we have a long road ahead of us – which should please Bilbo Baggins.

Assuming Season 2 premieres in Late 2024 – and there’s not another pandemic – this puts the subsequent three seasons alongside the following projected release windows:

Season 3 : Late 2026/2027

: Late 2026/2027 Season 4 : Late 2028/2029

: Late 2028/2029 Season 5: Late 2030/2031

It’s hard to imagine where we’ll be in 2030, but you can bet your last pinch of pipe tobacco we’ll be there watching the final season of The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

