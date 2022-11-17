Amy Adams is returning to add some infectious positivity to the end of your week when the anticipated Enchanted sequel debuts, and we confirm Disenchanted’s global release time on Disney Plus.

The release date was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving in the US – November 25, 2022 – however its debut was moved forward one week.

Directed by Adam Shankman, written by Brigitte Hales, and based on a story by Richard LaGravenese, David N. Weiss, and J. David Stem, Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 fantasy musical Enchanted, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwarts returning as songwriters.

Disenchanted Release Date

Disenchanted is scheduled to release on Friday, November 18, 2022, and it will debut on this date globally.

Using the tagline, “Happily Never After,” Disenchanted picks up 15 years after the events of the first movie, when Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move from Manhattan to the Monroeville suburbs.

The sequel received its first viewers during its premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday – November 16, 2022 – after being in development for over a decade.

Disenchanted Global Release Time on Disney Plus

Following the pattern of other Disney Plus releases, Disenchanted will debut on the platform at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Meet the Disenchanted Cast

All of the frontrunners from the first musical are front and center in the sequel, including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden. Although Susan Sarandon’s villainous Queen Narissa is not returning.

New faces are being introduced in the sequel including Maya Rudolph’s Malvina Monroe, who will serve as the primary villain, alongside her two followers: Yvette Nicole Brown’s Rosaleen and Jayma Mays’ Ruby.

Furthermore, Griffin Newman replaced Jeff Bennett and Kevin Lim from the first film to voice Pip the chipmunk and we’ve highlighted the full cast list below:

Amy Adams – Giselle Philip

– Giselle Philip Patrick Dempsey – Robert Philip

– Robert Philip James Marsden – King Edward

– King Edward Idina Menzel – Nancy Tremaine

– Nancy Tremaine Maya Rudolph – Malvina Monroe

– Malvina Monroe Gabriella Baldacchino – Morgan Philip

– Morgan Philip Yvette Nicole Brown – Rosaleen

– Rosaleen Jayma Mays – Ruby

– Ruby Kolton Stewart – Tyson Monroe

– Tyson Monroe Oscar Nunez – Edgar

– Edgar Griffin Newman – the voice of Pip

