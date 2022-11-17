The original actors are returning 15 years later to debut a sequel that fans previously thought would never see the light of day. A fresh dose of fantasy, music, and comedy awaits this week and we reveal where to watch Disenchanted, confirming if it’s streaming on Netflix or Disney Plus.

Captioned with the tagline, “Happily Never After,” Disenchanted picks up exactly 15 years after the events of the first movie, when Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move from Manhattan to the Monroeville suburbs.

Directed by Adam Shankman, written by Brigitte Hales, and based on a story by Richard LaGravenese, David N. Weiss, and J. David Stem, Disenchanted is a direct sequel to the 2007 fantasy musical Enchanted, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwarts returning as songwriters.

Disenchanted Release Date

Disenchanted is scheduled to release on Friday, November 18, 2022, and it will debut on this date globally.

The release date was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving in the US – November 25, 2022 – however it was moved forward one week.

The sequel received its first viewers during its premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday – November 16, 2022.

The sequel was announced to be in development back in 2010, three years after the release of its predecessor, and it took over ten years for the project to be written, as the writers were “trying to get the script right,” said composer Menken during a 2019 interview with Movie’n’co UK.

Where to Watch Disenchanted – Is it Streaming on Netflix or Disney Plus?

Disenchanted will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus across the globe when it arrives on the aforementioned release date.

The sequel will be skipping a cinema release which is likely a move on Disney’s part to boost subscriptions and encourage viewers to watch other Disney musicals on the platform afterward. It may also reflect the studio’s hesitation towards the follow-up, worried that it may not perform well financially.

Since Disenchanted is distributed by Disney Plus, it means the sequel will not be receiving a Netflix release, unless a deal is worked out in the future.

Disenchanted – Cr. Photo by Jonathan Hession. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disenchanted Early Reviews

The long-awaited sequel is, unfortunately, getting a mixed bag of early reviews thus far, with many stating that it feels forced.

The Hollywood Handle offered balanced criticism by saying “solid plot, forgettable songs, and a villain that cannot even get close to the one we had in the original movie.”

Journalist Courtney Howard additionally called Disenchanted a “disappointment” and claims Amy Adams’ talent is restricted.

Bad news: #Disenchanted is a disappointment. It barely allows for Amy Adams to do the things she’s gotta do. It’s a mess. I’ll have more words on this once the review embargo breaks. pic.twitter.com/ltcoBYmwxp — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 17, 2022

