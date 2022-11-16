The foot-tapping and slightly creepy animated series is back on Netflix for another round of fun endeavors for brothers Cuphead and Mugman. We confirm the release date and time of The Cuphead Show Season 3 and reveal how many episodes are in the third run.

Fans had barely any waiting to do while the third season was being readied, as Season 2 only premiered back in August, and Season 1 debuted in February of this year.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show Season 3 Release Date and Time

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is scheduled to release on Friday, November 18, 2022, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most releases on the streaming platform, Season 3 episodes will drop simultaneously at Midnight PT, which translates to the following global release times below:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm~

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

How Many Episodes are in The Cuphead Show Season 3?

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is confirmed to have 11 episodes within this run.

Season 3’s episode count is shorter than its predecessors, with Season 1 offering 12 episodes and Season 2 presenting 11.

As usual, Season 3 will deliver bite-sized episodes of 10-26 minutes and some Season 2 narratives are set to continue in the third offering, such as The Devil’s Pitchfork.

Cuphead Creators Talk 36-Episode Pack

Speaking with Animation Magazine, Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer discussed the longevity of The Cuphead Show and explained how certain narratives were split into parts:

” Some of the initial 36 episodes, which will premiere over three separate drops, are presented as two- and even three-parters.”

Moldenhauer’s quote of “initial” episodes seems to suggest that more could be on the way after Season 3.

Dave Wasson added that the episodes’ runtime was originally going to be seven minutes, but the creators found it difficult to stay within those boundaries:

“We were originally using the old theatrical shorts as a model for structure, but we found it was hard to stay within a seven-minute format. These stories wanted to be a little longer, so it caps off at something like 10 1/2 or 11 minutes, though each episode is a little different in running time.”

The Cuphead Show is now streaming on Netflix.

