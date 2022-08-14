Westworld Season 5 Teased by Ed Harris Ahead of HBO Finale

**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for Westworld**

The finale of Westworld Season 4 is imminent and it’s been a wild ride this season so far and as intriguing as ever.

After the premiere of Season 4 Episode 8, however, fans will be eager to find out what’s next and we discuss the show’s Season 5 status.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for HBO and based on the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton, Westworld first aired in 2016 as a dystopian science fiction series starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, and more.

Ed Harris Teases Westworld Season 5

HBO is yet to announce Westworld’s continuation into Season 5, however, its renewal is expected in order to conclude the narrative.

Even though the network could be waiting to see how Season 4 performs as a whole, one of the show’s lead actors has appeared to confirm Season 5 is moving forward.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Man in Black, a.k.a. William, actor Ed Harris touched on Westworld’s future:

“I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up.”

Harris’ confirmation certainly suggests that Season 5 will be the final outing for the show.

Westworld Season Finale Preview

Westworld Season 4 has turned into a fight for supremacy, where the hosts, humans, and parasites are all jostling to find their place.

Episode 7 had a bleakness about it with Maeve admitting that there may be no saving this world, but there may be hope for them in the next one.

William will stride into Episode 8, the Season 4 finale, presumably to continue his killing spree, and Bernard fuels the audience’s anticipation to find out what’s next for the world they created.

Westworld Season 4 Episode Guide

Westworld Season 4 has eight episodes, keeping to the previous episode count of its predecessor.

Episodes last between 57-91 minutes in length and the season finale is scheduled to air on August 14, 2022.

Below, we have included an episode guide and release schedule for Season 4 to keep you up to date:

Episode 1: The Auguries – June 26, 2022

– June 26, 2022 Episode 2: Well Enough Alone – July 3, 2022

– July 3, 2022 Episode 3: Annees Folles – July 10, 2022

– July 10, 2022 Episode 4: Generation Loss – July 17, 2022

– July 17, 2022 Episode 5: Zhuangzi – July 24, 2022

– July 24, 2022 Episode 6: Fidelity – July 31, 2022

– July 31, 2022 Episode 7: Metanoia – August 7, 2022

– August 7, 2022 Episode 8: Que Sera, Sera – August 14, 2022

