Coraline is a popular movie that resurfaces on many platforms, much to the delight of stop-motion fans.

For long-term fans of the animation or moviegoers looking to embark on its story for the first time, we reveal where you can stream Coraline.

Directed and written by Henry Selick and produced by American stop-motion animation studio Laika as its first feature film, Coraline stars Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, and more about the titular 11-year-old who travels into another world symbolic of her own home.

Where to watch Coraline – Is it Streaming on Netflix or Hulu?

Subscribers of Netflix and Hulu in the US or UK will be disappointed to know that Coraline is currently not available to stream on either platform.

VPNBrains reported that Coraline is only available to stream on Netflix in Japan and Canada.

However, Roku reported that Coraline is available to stream on Tubi, VUDU, Redbox, Apple TV and you can rent the movie on Amazon Prime as well.

Coraline is Based on a Novella by Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman, the creator of The Sandman graphic novels, published the dark fantasy children’s novella Coraline in 2002 with Bloomsbury and Harper Collins.

The name Coraline was coined through the misspelling of the name Caroline, according to Gaiman, who immediately connected to the misspelled name and wanted to know what the character’s story was.

Coraline was ranked #82 in The Guardian’s 100 Best Books of the 21st Century and accumulated the 2003 Hugo Award for Best Novella and the 2003 Nebula Award for Best Novella.

Fans’ Appreciation for Coraline

After 13 years since its release, animation fans are still praising Coraline’s distinct style and technical feat.

On social media, you can frequently see users sharing appreciation posts for the movie’s artwork and cinematography as well as its storytelling feat.

