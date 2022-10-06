**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

On paper, Jen Walters’ fling with Matt Murdock may seem forced, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 proved both the characters and actors have undeniable chemistry. But did She-Hulk and Daredevil have a romance in Marvel Comics?

Ribbit and Rip It saw Jen meet Matt in court when they were representing Leap Frog and designer Luke Jacobson. The conclusion of Episode 8 sets up a harrowing season finale next week after Jen saw red at the Gala.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk Episode 8 Recap

Matt Murdock entered the courtroom and quickly won Luke’s case in style, much to She-Hulk’s annoyance, however, the pair soon settled their differences in the bar later.

When Leap Frog called Jen about being in danger, the pair met again on a car park rooftop and had a comical battle, where Matt’s vigilante alter-ego Daredevil was realized.

After flirting with each other beforehand, the pair got together for a third time to save Luke from Leap Frog’s henchmen and they then gave into temptation and spent a night together.

Seeing Matt Murdock doing the walk of shame in his Daredevil costume the next morning is now canon in the MCU.

Do She-Hulk and Daredevil Have a Romance in Marvel Comics?

No, She-Hulk and Daredevil never have a romance in Marvel Comics, however, the pair have flirted in the past.

Both characters have crossed paths in the comics a number of times, particularly in ensemble pieces such as The Infinity War and Contest of Champions. Regarding narratives where the pair have been the main characters together whittles the list down to under ten appearances together.

In House of M, it was mentioned that Matt promised to buy Jen a drink if she won her case, which is reminiscent of Matt’s offering to buy Jen dinner in the Disney Plus series.

The pair also have their conflicts in a number of issues, including Marvel Knights 20th #1 (2018) where an alternate timeline saw Jen take over Nelson and Murdock.

Ultimately, the pair have a study friendship in the comics and respect each other deeply, and it is likely Matt will remain a strong ally of She-Hulk’s in the MCU where there will always be that attraction as well.

Marvel Fans React to Daredevil’s Love Life

Channeling the flirtatious side of She-Hulk from the comics, Marvel fans were not surprised to see Jen and Matt hook up and there’s no denying the adorable connection they had.

Calling Matt Murdock an “absolute legend”, the fandom recapped the past romances of the lawyer-turned-vigilante from the Netflix series, including Elektra and Karen Page.

It would appear Matt is footloose and fancy-free in the current MCU timeline, which poses the question if Deborah Ann Woll’s character will make a return in Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

