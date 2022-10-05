Movies & Television

Netflix's The Midnight Club Release Time and Cast Introduction

By Jo Craig

Iman Benson as Ilonka, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Ruth Codd as Anya, Adia as Cheri Ian, Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh standing in a lift in Episode 104 of The Midnight Club
The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Netflix is charging full steam ahead with the scary content as we move into the Halloween season and Mike Falangan’s new show The Midnight Club is the next series on the chopping block and we confirm the release date.

If we’re going by Flanagan’s resume on Netflix, we can expect the series to have a number of twists and turns fuelled by investible characters. The previous Hill House series of Flanagan’s also left no dry eye in the house by the end.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows eight patients who meet up regularly at midnight to share sinister stories while residing in a hospice.

The Empress | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
11378
The Empress | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KfySe96FPr8/hqdefault.jpg
1110904
1110904
center
32600

The Midnight Club Release Date and Time

The Midnight Club is scheduled to debut on Friday, October 7, 2022, on Netflix.

It’s been a full year since Midnight Mass debuted in 2021 and four years since the debut of The Haunting of Hill House, which made Flanagan a staple director in the horror genre.

New Netflix shows drop at Midnight PT and this air time translates to the following where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

The Midnight Club Episode Count

The Midnight Club has a solid ten episodes to air within its first season and all entries will drop at the same time this Friday.

A number of guest directors have taken the helm alongside Flanagan, including Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell, Elan Gale, and James Flanagan.

The series has not been billed as a limited series, which means its narrative could continue into a second season.

Below, we have provided an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:

  • Episode 1: The Final Chapter
  • Episode 2: The Two Danas
  • Episode 3: The Wicked Heart
  • Episode 4: Gimme a Kiss
  • Episode 5: See You Later
  • Episode 6: Witch
  • Episode 7: Anya
  • Episode 8: Road to Nowhere
  • Episode 9: The Eternal Enemy
  • Episode 10: Midnight
The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Meet the Cast of The Midnight Club

A number of protagonists from the series are relatively new on the television scene, except for lead Iman Benson who has worked in Station 19 and Creepshow. 

Fans of Flanagan’s previous work will recognize the return of Rahul Kohli, who has previously portrayed main characters in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

  • Iman Benson – Ilonka
  • Adia – Cheri Ian
  • Igby Rigney – Kevin
  • Ruth Codd – Anya
  • Aya Furukawa – Natsuki
  • Annarah Cymone – Sandra
  • Chris Sumpter – Spencer
  • Sauriyan Sapkota – Amesh
  • Heather Langenkamp – Dr. Georgia Stanton
  • Matt Biedel – Tim Pawluk
  • Rahul Kohli – Vincent

Other actors undertaking recurring roles include Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Crystal Balint.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series | Part 3 Trailer | Netflix
Latest Trailers
Disney Heroes | Battle Mode Animated Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know