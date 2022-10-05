Netflix is charging full steam ahead with the scary content as we move into the Halloween season and Mike Falangan’s new show The Midnight Club is the next series on the chopping block and we confirm the release date.

If we’re going by Flanagan’s resume on Netflix, we can expect the series to have a number of twists and turns fuelled by investible characters. The previous Hill House series of Flanagan’s also left no dry eye in the house by the end.

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows eight patients who meet up regularly at midnight to share sinister stories while residing in a hospice.

The Empress | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11378 The Empress | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KfySe96FPr8/hqdefault.jpg 1110904 1110904 center 32600

The Midnight Club Release Date and Time

The Midnight Club is scheduled to debut on Friday, October 7, 2022, on Netflix.

It’s been a full year since Midnight Mass debuted in 2021 and four years since the debut of The Haunting of Hill House, which made Flanagan a staple director in the horror genre.

New Netflix shows drop at Midnight PT and this air time translates to the following where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

The Midnight Club Episode Count

The Midnight Club has a solid ten episodes to air within its first season and all entries will drop at the same time this Friday.

A number of guest directors have taken the helm alongside Flanagan, including Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell, Elan Gale, and James Flanagan.

The series has not been billed as a limited series, which means its narrative could continue into a second season.

Below, we have provided an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:

Episode 1: The Final Chapter

Episode 2: The Two Danas

Episode 3: The Wicked Heart

Episode 4: Gimme a Kiss

Episode 5: See You Later

Episode 6: Witch

Episode 7: Anya

Episode 8: Road to Nowhere

Episode 9: The Eternal Enemy

Episode 10: Midnight

The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Meet the Cast of The Midnight Club

A number of protagonists from the series are relatively new on the television scene, except for lead Iman Benson who has worked in Station 19 and Creepshow.

Fans of Flanagan’s previous work will recognize the return of Rahul Kohli, who has previously portrayed main characters in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Iman Benson – Ilonka

– Ilonka Adia – Cheri Ian

– Cheri Ian Igby Rigney – Kevin

– Kevin Ruth Codd – Anya

– Anya Aya Furukawa – Natsuki

– Natsuki Annarah Cymone – Sandra

– Sandra Chris Sumpter – Spencer

– Spencer Sauriyan Sapkota – Amesh

– Amesh Heather Langenkamp – Dr. Georgia Stanton

– Dr. Georgia Stanton Matt Biedel – Tim Pawluk

– Tim Pawluk Rahul Kohli – Vincent

Other actors undertaking recurring roles include Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Crystal Balint.

Some Flanaverse faves can be spotted in The Midnight Club!



Here's your first look at @RahulKohli13, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford in Mike Flanagan's next horror series, premiering October 7 pic.twitter.com/RxSWVNiHPt — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all