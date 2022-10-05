Netflix's The Midnight Club Release Time and Cast Introduction
Netflix is charging full steam ahead with the scary content as we move into the Halloween season and Mike Falangan’s new show The Midnight Club is the next series on the chopping block and we confirm the release date.
If we’re going by Flanagan’s resume on Netflix, we can expect the series to have a number of twists and turns fuelled by investible characters. The previous Hill House series of Flanagan’s also left no dry eye in the house by the end.
Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows eight patients who meet up regularly at midnight to share sinister stories while residing in a hospice.
The Midnight Club Release Date and Time
The Midnight Club is scheduled to debut on Friday, October 7, 2022, on Netflix.
It’s been a full year since Midnight Mass debuted in 2021 and four years since the debut of The Haunting of Hill House, which made Flanagan a staple director in the horror genre.
New Netflix shows drop at Midnight PT and this air time translates to the following where you are:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
The Midnight Club Episode Count
The Midnight Club has a solid ten episodes to air within its first season and all entries will drop at the same time this Friday.
A number of guest directors have taken the helm alongside Flanagan, including Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell, Elan Gale, and James Flanagan.
The series has not been billed as a limited series, which means its narrative could continue into a second season.
Below, we have provided an episode guide to help you navigate your binge-watch:
- Episode 1: The Final Chapter
- Episode 2: The Two Danas
- Episode 3: The Wicked Heart
- Episode 4: Gimme a Kiss
- Episode 5: See You Later
- Episode 6: Witch
- Episode 7: Anya
- Episode 8: Road to Nowhere
- Episode 9: The Eternal Enemy
- Episode 10: Midnight
Meet the Cast of The Midnight Club
A number of protagonists from the series are relatively new on the television scene, except for lead Iman Benson who has worked in Station 19 and Creepshow.
Fans of Flanagan’s previous work will recognize the return of Rahul Kohli, who has previously portrayed main characters in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.
- Iman Benson – Ilonka
- Adia – Cheri Ian
- Igby Rigney – Kevin
- Ruth Codd – Anya
- Aya Furukawa – Natsuki
- Annarah Cymone – Sandra
- Chris Sumpter – Spencer
- Sauriyan Sapkota – Amesh
- Heather Langenkamp – Dr. Georgia Stanton
- Matt Biedel – Tim Pawluk
- Rahul Kohli – Vincent
Other actors undertaking recurring roles include Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Crystal Balint.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]