**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

A sigh of relief was heard around the world when Matt Murdock stepped into the courtroom this week in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s penultimate episode. Charlie Cox’s performance as the blind vigilante has prompted Marvel fans to ask if the actor is actually blind.

Episode 8, titled Ribbit and Rip It, saw Matt defending designer Luke Jacobson in court while She-Hulk was representing Leap Frog and his alleged faulty suit. After cooling the air over a drink, Jen and Matt united again as superheroes to rescue Luke from Leap Frog’s henchman and She-Hulk saw red in the closing moments of the entry after Intelligencia broadcasted an intimate video of Jen’s at the Gala event.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Is Charlie Cox Actually Blind?

No, actor Charlie Cox is not blind in real life, but he plays Matt Murdock’s disability flawlessly.

Cox first played the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen back in 2015, portraying the lawyer-turned-vigilante’s disability from the get-go and his transition into crime-fighting by tapping into echolocation and utilizing his other senses.

In an interview with Screen Geek, Cox revealed that he initially had special contact lenses made for him to make him blind and go for the method acting approach, but there was a complication with that:

“I don’t know if you know this [or not] but on the first season, I was trying to figure out how to do it. I went to this specialist, an opticianist – and I had these lenses made that were identical to my eyes but they completely blinded me. You put them in and I couldn’t see a thing and I thought great, I’ll do that and I don’t have to do any acting. The problem with that was that after every take, someone from the crew had to come and get me and lead me away and kind of sit me down. After the second day, I was like this is going to get really old, really quick.”

Cox’s Performance was Honored by the American Foundation for the Blind

Everyone is in agreeance that Cox is the perfect Daredevil, right? The actor’s stellar performance led a number of fans to believe he was blind in real life.

Cox previously won an award for his respectful portrayal of a blind character at the American Foundation for the Blind’s 19th Annual Helen Keller Achievement Awards in New York City.

The actor had the following to say about the impact his performance has had on people with vision loss, as reported by Variety:

“Since the show has been released, I’ve had a great number of emails and letters from people in the blind community experiencing degrees of vision loss. I had one particular stranger in London who was understandably stressed by her decreased vision.”

He explained how the woman was more concerned about losing her independence than her vision, to which Cox responded with:

“I remember thinking that that is actually far away from the truth. Based on the experience that I’ve had on the show and being so amazed by the amount of tools and the support and education … that is not the case.”

Episode 9 Season Finale Plot Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

After seeing red during the closing moments of Episode 8, She-Hulk will be suffering the consequences of her outburst at the Gala and may end up incarcerated.

There’s a chance Matt will stick around to help Jen solve the Hulk-King mystery and bring an end to Intelligencia.

We may also see the return of Jen’s cousin Bruce Banner as well as a third showdown with Titania.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

