**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building**

Every installment of Only Murders in the Building appears to be on point for Arconiacs and the Season 2 finale is no different, prompting fans to jump in front of their keyboards to ask: Does Charles die in Season 2?

Season 2 has led the trio on a wild goose chase trying to find out who killed Bunny Folger, and the grand reveal during Episode 10 is not without theatrics.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman for Hulu, Only Murders in the Building stars Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three residents of The Arconia who share a passion for true crime and get caught up in their own scandals too.

Only Murders In The Building | Season 2 Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10520 Only Murders In The Building | Season 2 Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gTADZ2Ule_8/hqdefault.jpg 1034929 1034929 center 32600

Does Charles Die in Only Murders in the Building?

No, fans can rest assured that no matter what they have seen during the episode or heard from the rumor mill, Steve Martin’s Charles- Haden Savage does not die during Season 2.

The scene in question that certainly had viewers going for a second occurred during Oliver’s (Martin Short) killer reveal party, when Mabel (Selena Gomez) took the spotlight off of prime suspect Cinda (Tina Fey) to point the finger at Alice (Cara Delevingne).

Despite being innocent, Alice retaliated by stabbing Charles in the stomach, much to the shock and horror of viewers.

As it turned out, however, Charles’ stabbing was all part of the plan to get the real killer, Becky Butler (Adina Verson), to come forward, as he whipped back to life revealing a blood bag.

Only Murders In The Building – Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu – © 2022 Hulu, LLC

OMitB Season 3

Fans will be delighted to hear that OMitB was renewed for Season 3 back in July, straight after Season 2 premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Adhering to the show’s past release pattern, fans can definitely expect Season 3 to debut next year in 2023, as there was only an eight-month wait between Seasons 1 and 2.

It looks like the trio will be back together again to deliver Season 3, plus the confirmed guest star Paul Rudd who will be playing deceased Broadway actor Ben Glenroy.

Only Murders In The Building – Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu – © 2022 Hulu, LLC

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Show all