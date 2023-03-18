With the buzz around Amazon Prime’s Swarm series growing by the day, we reveal if Donald Glover makes an appearance in the show and confirm how many episodes there are to binge.

The series has received a swarm of its own in positive reviews, praising its writing, cinematography, and soundtrack.

Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers for Amazon Prime, the psychological horror thriller, Swarm, follows a young woman who carries an obsession with a pop star who resembles the real-world singer Beyonce, starring Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson, and Damson Idris.

Does Donald Glover have a cameo in the Swarm series?

No, Donald Glover does not appear as an actor in Swarm, but instead, he serves as the show’s creator, writer, and director.

Atlanta fans were wondering if the actor, or his FX character, Earnest “Earn” Marks, would make a small appearance in the series, taking its spiritual connection with Atlanta into account.

Fans of the actor and rapper were also happy to see Glover direct the first episode of Swarm, titled Stung.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

How does Swarm connect to Atlanta?

Swarm is not canonically connected to Atlanta, at least for now, but writer Janine Nabors labeled the show as “a sister to Atlanta” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Within the same interview, Glover also described the series as a “post-truth The Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy”.

The Amazon Prime series is said to share DNA and tone with the popular FX series, as well as a number of crew members including Donald Glover’s older brother, Stephen.

How many episodes are in Swarm?

Swarm has seven episodes in total within its first season on Amazon Prime, with each installment lasting between 27-39 minutes in length.

The series has not been billed as a limited series or miniseries, which means the sister show has the potential to run for multiple seasons like Atlanta.

Below, we have included a brief episode guide to help you get your binge started:

Episode 1: Stung

Episode 2: Honey

Episode 3: Taste

Episode 4: Running Scared

Episode 5: Girl, Bye

Episode 6: Fallin’ Through the Cracks

Episode 7: Only God Makes Happy Endings

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Swarm is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

