**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Nobody expected the She-Hulk finale to go the way it did, injecting the most meta arc we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The inclusion of the Marvel head-inspired A.I. was a stroke of genius, according to many, and we reveal if boss Kevin Feige actually voiced K.E.V.I.N..

Episode 9, titled Whose Show Is This?, saw Jen back home with her family after losing her job and apartment after the Gala outburst. As the Hulk King’s identity was being revealed, all hell broke loose, which wasn’t to Jen’s liking.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk Finale Recap

After the Hulk King was revealed to be Todd, who injected himself with a radioactive serum to turn himself into a Hulk, Bruce Banner suddenly appeared from outer space alongside Titania to help defuse the Abomination’s Intelligencia gathering.

It was at this moment, Jen put the brakes on and refused to accept this as her own ending and proceeded to exit the show via the Disney Plus app.

After arriving behind the scenes of the show, She-Hulk spoke to the writers and demanded to see the overseer, known only as ‘Kevin’.

After entering the Marvel hub, Kevin is revealed to be an A.I. robot using K.E.V.I.N. as an acronym for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, who helps Jen rewrite the ending after some resistance.

Does Kevin Feige Voice K.E.V.I.N.?

No, Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige does not voice the A.I. robot K.E.V.I.N. in the She-Hulk finale.

Since the voice is warped to sound like a robot, fans weren’t sure if Feige was behind the polite bot or not.

Despite the missing voice, K.E.V.I.N. does share similarities with Feige in his authority and the small cap the bot wears to mimic Feige’s signature style.

Jessica Gao Hired Uncredited VA After Feige Declined

Speaking to Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao confirmed it was not Feige’s voice being used and revealed he refused to do it:

“That is not Kevin [Feige’s] voice, that is a voice actor we hired,” Gao revealed. “We campaigned very hard for Kevin to do the voice and he refused. Yes, we did get in a fight over the hat because in the script it says that She-Hulk enters the inner sanctum.”

The voice actor Gao mentioned remains uncredited for the time being, as does the narrator speaking over the vintage cold open in the finale.

Fans are also pleased that Gao and the team managed to convince Feige to leave the bot’s hat, because this detail has become very popular within the fandom.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

