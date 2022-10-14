**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

It’s a sad week for TV buffs who have now seen the end of both The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus – House of the Dragon only has two episodes left as well. On the back of the She-Hulk finale, we discuss what the next Marvel show will be on Disney Plus, confirm the remaining Marvel 2022 releases, and discuss what’s next for Tatiana Maslany’s green giant.

Episode 9 of She-Hulk, titled Whose Show Is This?, was one not to be missed, as Jen Walters exited her own show – via the Disney Plus menu – to go behind the scenes and rewrite the ending for herself. We’ve officially entered the MetaVerse.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

What is the Next Marvel Show on Disney Plus?

The next Marvel show on Disney Plus within the confirmed schedule is Secret Invasion, returning Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders to their characters Nick Fury and Maria Hill while introducing Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman to the MCU.

Secret Invasion is a six-part miniseries following Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos as they attempt to put a stop to the Skrulls’ mass infiltration.

The series has been given the release window of Spring 2023, however, there’s one show that may supersede it.

What If…? Season 2 was originally slated for a 2022 release but was delayed until 2023. The animated sequel currently has no release window in Phase 5 or 6 yet, which means there’s a chance it could be announced for Early 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release on February 17, 2023, which is the only Marvel project confirmed to come before Secret Invasion.

Remaining 2022 Marvel Content

Luckily, there are still a few Marvel projects to look forward to seeing before the year is out, starting next month.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11, 2022, and it’s expected to set up some big plot points.

Since the sequel is serving as the final project in Phase 5 of the MCU, fans are expecting a number of plots and characters to be introduced to set up Phase 6, including the next big bad: Doctor Doom.

In addition to Wakanda Forever, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is scheduled to release in December 2022, which will be another Special Presentation following the short runtime format of Werewolf by Night.

What’s Next for She-Hulk?

It’s pretty safe to say that She-Hulk will have a number of upcoming roles in the MCU’s future since the character is present throughout the build-up to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars in the comics.

Since the She-Hulk series saw Jen Walters and Matt Murdock enter into a relationship, it’s possible the pair could have a cameo in next year’s Echo series – Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is already confirmed to be appearing.

This may be a reach, but She-Hulk could also have a brief appearance in Ant-Man 3, since Intelligencia was introduced in the Disney Plus series and Ant-Man villain M.O.D.O.K. runs the digital group in the comics.

Rumors have also suggested She-Hulk will be a part of Captain America: New World Order, since Time Blake Nelson’s The Leader will be returning and he was a big part of The Incredible Hulk narrative.

Lastly, the She-Hulk finale teased the possibility of Season 2 twice, which all but confirms a sequel is in the works.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

