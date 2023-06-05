Does either the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito or the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, die in the Demon Slayer series?

Demon Slayer season 3 has seen the battle transition from the Entertainment District to the Swordsmith Village, with the Mist and Love Hashira taking center stage.

Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji represent two of the strongest warriors in the Demon Slayer Corps; however, as we have seen in the Mugen Train Arc, that doesn’t mean that they are immune to devastating injuries.

So, do Muichiro and Mitsuri die in the original Demon Slayer manga, and if so, how do they meet their end?

Spoiler warning: Do not read on if you wish to avoid spoilers for the Demon Slayer storyline, as shown in the manga, and to be adapted in future seasons of the anime.

Does Muichiro Tokito die in Demon Slayer?

Yes, tragically Muichiro Tokito does die in Demon Slayer, killed by Upper Rank Kokushibo in the Infinity Castle Arc.

In the Infinity Castle Arc, Muichiro finds himself warped into a room in front of Upper Rank One Kokushibo; however, instead of the two immediately engaging in battle, the demon wonders whether he is actually an ancestor of the Mist Hashira.

Horrified by the possibility that he is somehow related to such a powerful demon, Muichiro launches a series of powerful attacks against Kokushibo; only to see the demon dodge every attack, before unsheathing his sword, slicing off Muichiro’s hand in an instant and impaling him against a nearby column.

As the battle continues, Muichiro is joined by Stone Hashira Gyomei, Genya, and Genya’s brother, the Wind Hashira Sanemi. Unfortunately, Kokushibo is too powerful for the battle to be decisively won without any casualties, with the Upper Rank demon impaling Muichiro’s leg and later, slicing his torso in half…Muichiro sadly dies before seeing the end of the battle against Kokushibo.

The last time we see Muichiro, he is embracing his twin brother in heaven.

Does Mitsuri Kanroji die in Demon Slayer?

Yes, the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji does die in Demon Slayer fighting Muzan himself in the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

Mitsuri joins the remaining/surviving members of the Demon Slayer Corps in their final battle against Muzan, initially teaming up with Serpent Hashira Obanai in a 2 vs 1 battle against the all-powerful demon.

Whilst they find some minor success in landing attacks and dodging the majority of Muzan’s attacks, it was only ever a matter of time before one of them suffered a serious injury and unfortunately, the sacrifice was led by Mitsuri.

A tornado-like attack from Muzan rips chunks from Mitsuri’s body, including from her arm, torso, and cheekbone, forcing her to be sidelined temporarily as she attempts to stop the bleeding.

As the battle wages, Tanjiro finds himself holding down Muzan whilst waiting for the sun to rise only for Mitsuri to return to help pin the demon down.

Tragically, Mitsuri has both of her arms ripped off by Muzan and immediately succumbs to these injuries. Whilst Mitsuri sadly passes away without getting a chance to say goodbye to Tanjiro, she was able to confess her love to Obanai who reciprocated her feelings.

