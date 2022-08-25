**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

It’s Thursday, which means there’s a brand-new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ready to view on Disney Plus, and after the credits roll, fans are wondering if Episode 2 has a post-credits scene in store.

Episode 2 saw an awkward family dinner with Jen in attendance, revealing the relative Ched who was mentioned by Bruce last week.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, She-Hulk Episode 2, titled Superhuman Law, does have a post-credits scene shown after the artwork credits.

This week’s scene shows Jen as She-Hulk back at her family dinner, where she has been asked to do some heavy lifting.

We first see She-Hulk holding up the rear end of a car while her father and Ched change a tire, then she is seen mounting a television on the wall and carrying several water containers into the family home.

In fact, it was confirmed that every She-Hulk episode will have a post-credits scene to look forward to.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Episode 3 does not have an official synopsis yet, but we’re sure Jen will have a few stern words to say to Emil (Tim Roth) after he assured her that he was reformed.

The closing news report of Episode 2 suggests that Wong (Benedict Wong) will be introduced into the narrative next week and we possibly won’t find out where Bruce is heading and why until a later episode.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

