Marvel fans are becoming accustomed to their weekly spoil of receiving a free comic from the studios’ Disney Plus shows and we reveal where you can find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2’s QR code.

Following on from last week’s QR code, Marvel fans can expect to find a code hidden within each episode that will allow them to read a digital copy of a comic book – likely to be a She-Hulk comic.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Where to Find the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 QR Code

This week, viewers can find the QR code on Jen Walters’ computer screen, during the scene when she is trying to find a job.

The code can be found in the top right corner of the screen, accompanying some eye-widening article headlines: one referencing the half-born celestial Tiamut poking out of the sea from Eternals and another referencing a man with metal claws.

Viewers can use the QR code scanner on their phone to scan the code on the screen and the app will take you to where you can read this week’s comic.

She-Hulk Issue #1

This week’s QR code takes viewers back to Marvel.com and allows fans to read a digital copy of She-Hulk #1 from writer Dan Slott, which first debuted in 2004.

Issue #1, titled The Girl from Gamma Gamma Gamma, shows flashbacks of Jen as a studious member of UCLA School of Law before cutting to the present day where She-Hulk balances a work hard, play hard lifestyle.

Last week’s code was for The Savage She-Hulk (1980) #1, which features the first appearance of the character.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Jen Walters will have a hard job defending the Abomination at GLK&H, after his escape from prison at the end of Episode 2.

The news broadcast showed the Abomination taking part in the organized fight that was first shown in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, suggesting that Wong’s cameo could be included in Episode 3.

Jen will also have to confront Emil about his transformation into the villain after he advocated his reform during Episode 2.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

