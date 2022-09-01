Movies & Television

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

By Jo Craig

Nikki and Dennis in the office in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The post-credits scene for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 has been rumored to deliver a surprise to the fandom, even though an end-credits scene is not written in stone for every episode, and we confirm if there is one this week.

Episode 2 saw Jennifer Walters defending Emil Blonsky’s parole against the people and there was a side plot featuring Pug, Dennis, and real-life rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar

BridTV
10960
She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg
1060278
1060278
center
32600

Yes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 does have one post-credits scene – and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Following on from Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo, the rapper returns in the post-credits scene to hire She-Hulk as her lawyer.

The pair then enter into a twerking dance-off in plain view of Jen’s boss Holden Holliway, with She-Hulk proposing that she would kill for the rapper.

She-Hulk Episode 3 Reviews

A wealth of Marvel fans have openly praised Episode 3’s delivery, especially the handling of the show’s relentless badgering of late.

Many have dubbed Episode 3 as their favorite episode so far with a number of viewers applauding the show’s comical aspect.

However, the twerking post-credit scene with Megan Thee Stallion has received mixed opinions from within the fandom, with some stating that it was not a good idea.

She-Hulk Episode 4 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Now that Emil Blonsky is out of prison on parole, the plot can now explore other avenues – including Daredevil’s confirmed cameo.

Marvel has a penchant for delivering major plot twists and introducing new characters during the fourth episode of every Disney Plus show thus far, and She-Hulk is expected to follow suit.

Having won her first case within the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H, Jen may start to explore and appreciate her Hulk form more in the next episode, since her alter ego saved her against The Wrecking Crew.

She-Hulk’s dating life could be in the spotlight next week, flaunting her Tinder profile, and Wong is also expected to return somewhere down the line.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

