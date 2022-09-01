**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The post-credits scene for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 has been rumored to deliver a surprise to the fandom, even though an end-credits scene is not written in stone for every episode, and we confirm if there is one this week.

Episode 2 saw Jennifer Walters defending Emil Blonsky’s parole against the people and there was a side plot featuring Pug, Dennis, and real-life rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 does have one post-credits scene – and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Following on from Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo, the rapper returns in the post-credits scene to hire She-Hulk as her lawyer.

The pair then enter into a twerking dance-off in plain view of Jen’s boss Holden Holliway, with She-Hulk proposing that she would kill for the rapper.

She-Hulk Episode 3 Reviews

A wealth of Marvel fans have openly praised Episode 3’s delivery, especially the handling of the show’s relentless badgering of late.

Many have dubbed Episode 3 as their favorite episode so far with a number of viewers applauding the show’s comical aspect.

However, the twerking post-credit scene with Megan Thee Stallion has received mixed opinions from within the fandom, with some stating that it was not a good idea.

She-Hulk Episode 4 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Now that Emil Blonsky is out of prison on parole, the plot can now explore other avenues – including Daredevil’s confirmed cameo.

Marvel has a penchant for delivering major plot twists and introducing new characters during the fourth episode of every Disney Plus show thus far, and She-Hulk is expected to follow suit.

Having won her first case within the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H, Jen may start to explore and appreciate her Hulk form more in the next episode, since her alter ego saved her against The Wrecking Crew.

She-Hulk’s dating life could be in the spotlight next week, flaunting her Tinder profile, and Wong is also expected to return somewhere down the line.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

