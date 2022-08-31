Spider-Man: No Way Home - More Fun Stuff Global Release Dates
Do you ever wish you could relive watching one of your favorite movies in the cinema again? Well, for Spider-Man: No Way Home fans, you’re in luck, as an extended version of the movie, titled ‘The More Fun Stuff Version’ is about to release in cinemas.
While it may not win the award for best title ever created, The More Fun Stuff Version will give Marvel fans the opportunity to experience the spectacle on the big screen once again.
Directed by Jon Watts as the conclusion to the director’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars the ensemble cast made up of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire and more.
What is Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version?
Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is an extended cut of the MCU blockbuster, which boasts 11 minutes of never before seen additional footage.
Various teases of what the deleted scenes will be include time with Peter Parker in Midtown High, more scenes with Matt Murdock, the three Spider-Men hanging out, and the cut scene featuring Tom Holland’s brother Harry.
Deleted scenes and extended cuts are usually just included on the Blu-ray, however, considering how popular the movie was and how cherished it is by fans, it makes sense to give it another run in the cinema.
The More Fun Stuff Version Global Release Dates
The extended version of the movie event of the year has different release dates depending on what part of the world you are in.
Below, we have highlighted all of the global release dates, confirmed by the movie’s official Twitter account:
- August 31: Indonesia
- September 1: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Syria, UAE, USA
- September 2: India, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, Vietnam
- September 7: Belgium, Brazil, France, Philippines
- September 8: Germany, Singapore, Malaysia
- September 9: Japan
- September 18: Italy
- September 23: Spain
- October 6: South Korea
Is the Extended Cut Available to Stream at Home?
No, Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version is being released as a theatre exclusive for now.
The Blu-ray and DVD of Spider-Man: No Way Home have already been released which did not include this extended version – annoying some fans.
It is highly likely that The More Fun Stuff Version will receive its own separate physical release from the theatrical cut, however, an announcement has yet to be made.
