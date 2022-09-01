**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw more of Jennifer Walters doing what she does best while defending Emil Blonsky’s parole, and with that arc now resolved, we look ahead to preview Episode 4.

This week’s installment also saw the expected cameo from the Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), who advocated Abomination’s prison break.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 4 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 4 Plot Preview

The Episode 3 post-credits scene revealed rapper Megan Thee Stallion hired She-Hulk as her lawyer, however, the musician is not expected to return in later episodes.

With Emil Blonsky now released on parole, this frees the plot to explore other avenues and we think next week will include the confirmed Daredevil cameo.

Marvel has a penchant for delivering major plot twists and introducing new characters during the fourth episode of every Disney Plus show thus far, and She-Hulk is expected to follow suit.

Having won her first case within the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H, Jen may start to explore and appreciate her Hulk form more in the next episode – since her alter ego saved her life against The Wrecking Crew.

This means She-Hulk’s dating life could be in the spotlight next week, thanks to a comical Tinder profile, and Wong is also expected to make a return at some point down the line.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

