Following on from Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo last week, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues to appeal to the Gen Z watchers of today by introducing party girl Madisynn and we take a look at what fans think about her new friendship with Wong and we confirm if Episode 4 has a post-credits scene.

Episode 4 saw magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) in the spotlight, with Wong hiring She-Hulk to defend the proper usage of the Mystic Arts. Jen also tried her hand at dating, which lead her to believe that her She-Hulk persona is in higher demand than her human form.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4 does have a post-credits scene, following the pattern of the first three episodes.

After party girl Madisynn’s debut early on, we then cut to her and Wong back at his residence in Kathmandu, Nepal where the pair are now watching This is Us instead of The Sopranos.

The pair discuss what drinks they have tried in the past while eating popcorn and Marvel fans believe this could be the start of a budding new friendship – others hope it stays in the post-credits scene.

Madisynn and Wong is the ship that we didn't know we neede… bluhing wong is the best wong?? #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #shulkie pic.twitter.com/Ql83GUV3Iz — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) September 8, 2022

Fans React to Wong and Madisynn

A number of Marvel fans have reacted positively to Wong and Madisynn’s new friendship, dubbing their relationship the “new favorite Marvel duo.”

The fandom has also related to Wong’s binge-watch of The Sopranos, which is likely why he was late to Jen’s court hearing in Episode 3.

Madisynn “two Ns and one Y but it’s not where you think” and Wong “wongers” my new favorite marvel duo pic.twitter.com/Skynnw9MVo — ?? (@superking1818) September 8, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 Plot Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 15, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Is This Not Real Magic? ended with Jen being issued a trademark violation by Episode 1 villain Titania, claiming she copyrighted the name “She-Hulk” before her usage.

Episode 4 will likely see the return of Jameela Jamil’s social media influences to be established as the main antagonist of the series, which is in line with the She-Hulk comics.

We may also see Mallory Book’s (Renée Elise Goldsberry) involvement grow as well as possibly see the return of the Wrecking Crew to reveal who the teased boss is.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

