As Marvel Studios prepares to deliver three days worth of new announcements and developments on current projects at D23, DC fans are asking if Warner Bros. Discovery will have anything to showcase this year and we confirm if DC FanDome 2022 has been cancelled.

The DCEU has remained on unsteady grounds for a while now, especially after the axe of Zack Snyder’s universe, for now, after the Justice League feature.

DC FanDome debuted in August 2020 created by DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment that showcased DC projects within movies, television shows, comic books, and video games.

DC Fans Question DC FanDome 2022

DC FanDome took place in August 2020 and then in October 2021, and since we’re in the window of its release pattern, fans have been asking if it’s going ahead this year.

Fans have been reminiscing over the highlights of DC FanDome from the past two years, including the first footage being released for The Batman, and many added that it’s been a disappointing year for DC aficionados.

Has DC FanDome 2022 Been Cancelled?

Yes, DC FanDome has been officially cancelled for 2022, confirmed in a statement to Popverse by Warner Bros. Discovery, and there’s a chance that it may never return.

The fan event appeared in 2020 amidst the brunt of the pandemic and was designed to showcase DC and Warner Bros.’s future projects. The event was held again the following year in 2021.

Considering the amount of uncertainty circling at Warner Bros. HQ, we aren’t surprised that the event is not happening, and the company has been radio silent about its existence until the beginning of this month.

Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Change Strategy

Creative unrest at Warner Bros. HQ surfaced when the anticipated movie Batgirl was suddenly axed due to poor test screenings and ad change in creative direction within the merger between WB and Discovery.

The Wrap reported that the management behind Warner Bros. Discovery – led by CEO David Zaslav – cited a change in strategy to focus on blockbuster-level theatrical releases, deeming Batgirl unworthy of that standard.

Furthermore, Batman: Caped Crusader was also cancelled, highlighting HBO’s turn away from family content, outlined by an HBO Max spokesperson and reported by Variety:

“Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future.”

However, hope was clung back when Zaslav announced a 10-year plan for the DCEU – designed in a similar fashion to Marvel Studio’s roadmap – and producer Dan Lin was also recently hired to oversee the plan.

It would make sense for Warner Bros. Discovery to establish the plan first, before committing to another fan event like DC FanDome.

By Jo Craig

