**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

At this point, Marvel fans are either loving or hating She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as it proceeds to flaunt its niche comedy, procedural format, and more current characters influenced by the social buzz of today. With that being said, we look ahead to Episode 5 to confirm the release date and time, as well as provide a plot preview.

Episode 4 saw magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) in the spotlight, with Wong hiring She-Hulk to defend the proper usage of the Mystic Arts. Jen also tried her hand at dating, which lead her to believe that her She-Hulk persona is in higher demand than her human form.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 15, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 5 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios © 2022 MARVEL

Episode 5 Plot Preview

Episode 4 of She-Hulk did not follow Marvel’s pattern of offering a game changer in the fourth episode of their Disney Plus shows this week, opting for Ghost Rider tease Donny Blaze instead.

Is This Not Real Magic? ended with Jen being issued a trademark violation by Episode 1 villain Titania, claiming she copyrighted the name “She-Hulk” before Jen’s usage.

Episode 4 will likely see the return of Jameela Jamil’s social media influencer to be established as the main antagonist of the series, which is in line with the She-Hulk comics.

We may also see Mallory Book’s (Renée Elise Goldsberry) involvement grow as well, and possibly see the return of the Wrecking Crew to reveal who the teased boss is.

Marvel fans went another week without seeing the Daredevil cameo, and with Titania looking to be the subject next week, it’s unlikely we’ll see Matt Murdock’s return in Episode 5 – but you never know with Marvel.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2022 MARVEL

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

