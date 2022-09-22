**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Jen Walters is back in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to navigate the green madness of being a superhero once again and we reveal if Episode 6 has a post-credits scene.

Episode 6 had Jen attend her friend’s wedding as a bridesmaid, wearing the new dress Luke designed for her. While Jen flirted with a potential love interest in Josh, we also got her showdown with Titania while she was under the influence. Mysterious troll Hulk King was also introduced, whose identity remains hidden.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 does not have a post-credits scene, following the pattern of last week’s credits.

Despite receiving a post-credits scene after every episode since the beginning, Marvel fans were surprised to see Episode 5 end with no teaser last week, and disappointment has repeated itself again in this entry.

There’s a chance that Marvel has decided to give the first four episodes an end-credits scene and then the subsequent four without, meaning there’s a high chance the post-credits tidbit will return in the finale – Episode 9.

Only one series has this much action ? #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/z43HcATZjP — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 9, 2022

She-Hulk Episode 6 Reviews

As always, the Marvel fanbase is a mixed bag of reviews when it comes to She-Hulk episodes, as the tone is not to everyone’s taste.

This entry’s ending is sure to create some interesting talking points, but many are saying that this episode was the weakest so far.

There are also plenty of fans who are slightly upset that Daredevil, once again, did not appear.

Episode 7 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

Titania may take the next couple of episodes to regroup for one more showdown with Shulkie before the last episode closes, and who knows, maybe Daredevil will show up to lend a hand.

Jen and Josh seemed to hit it off at the wedding party, so there’s a chance the pair may meet up again in the near future.

The blood villain will also be explored further, but we may need to wait until the end before the Hulk King is revealed.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

