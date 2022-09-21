**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

It’s common knowledge that a number of prolific actors have appeared in stealthy cameos as Stormtroopers many times before, which is why every Star Wars character that conceals the true identity of the actor is now being scrutinized. We reveal who plyas Vetch in Andor Episode 1.

Previous famous cameos include Zach Braff’s hidden appearance as alien Freck in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Meet Vetch

Andor Episode 1 introduced a younger Cassian Andor as a guy who owes a lot of people money on Fennix.

One such person he bumps into is Nurchi, who doesn’t want Cassian to dismiss him while he still owes him money.

This is when the male Urodel Vetch comes into play, who was asked by Nurchi to stand behind Cassian to make him feel intimidated.

The gray and pink alien turned out to be rather friendly and was very forthcoming with Cassian.

Who Plays Vetch in Andor Episode 1?

Vetch is played by Ian Whyte in Andor Episode 1, who is most notably known from his recurring roles in Game of Thrones.

The British actor played Wun Wun, the Giant Wight and Dongo the Giant and appeared in 16 episodes of Game of Thrones in total.

Outside Game of Thrones and Star Wars, Whyte has appeared in Alien vs. Predator as Scar, Prometheus as the Last Engineer, and more recently, The Mound Dweller in The Northman.

Andor Episode Guide and Release Schedule

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full and the series will not have individual episode titles:

Episode 1 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4 – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5 – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6 – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7 – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9 – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10 – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11 – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12 – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

