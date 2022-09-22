**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

This week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law entry saw round two between She-Hulk and Titania at a pre-wedding party, and even though the battle didn’t set up much for next week, we look ahead to confirm the release date and time of Episode 7 and preview the plot.

Episode 6 saw Jen attend her friend’s wedding as a bridesmaid, sporting the new dress Luke designed for her. While Jen flirted with a potential love interest in Josh, we also got her showdown with Titania while she was drunk. The mystery surrounding the blood villain is also heating up.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 7 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 7 Preview

Since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows a procedural format, it’s often tricky to detect what will ensue in the next entry.

We know that Shulkie beat Titania for a second time, so that may be it for her appearance in the show. We also know that that Daredevil cameo is still to happen.

There’s a chance Jen will meet up with Josh again since the pair hit it off at the wedding party and he’s the first guy that seems to like Jen for her, outside of her superhero persona.

The small matter of the blood villain will likely be developed further, now that the show has only three episodes to go. Will it be The Leader behind it all and who is the Hulk King?

Who is Hulk King?



Main villain maybe



Enough of comedy episodes for now



I think…. They are going to show us something more than comedy episodes after this week #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw#SheHulk #hulkking pic.twitter.com/aiTvQ7sijm — Missknown (@Miss__known) September 22, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

Consider the chit-chat over ????



Watch a new episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an all new Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HZSbXaFaEX — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 21, 2022

By Jo Craig

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

