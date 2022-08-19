**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Marvel is catching on to the popularity of breaking the fourth wall, which became a staple of Deadpool’s movies.

We explain if She-Hulk is breaking the fourth wall and if she does it in the comics, alongside an episode guide to the series ahead.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Can She-Hulk Break the Fourth Wall?

Yes, She-Hulk and her human form Jennifer Walters frequently break the fourth wall in Episode 1.

Breaking the fourth wall is a theatrical term used to describe when a character speaks directly to the audience, therefore piercing the veil between the fictional narrative and the real world.

After we are introduced to lawyer Jen and her associates, she sneaks back into her office to talk to the audience directly, informing them that they’re about to witness how she got her Hulk powers.

During her time with Bruce Banner in Mexico, we also see the first time She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall with the audience, which comes as a surprise to her but adds humor to the scene.

We then see Jen break the fourth wall for the second time near the end of the show, taking viewers from the catch-up reel to the present day with Jen in the courtroom.

CREDIT: Marvel Entertainment official youtube channel

Does the Character Break the Fourth Wall in the Comics?

Yes, She-Hulk is renowned for breaking the fourth wall in the comics, which is why the creators of the show thought it was imperative to include it.

Not only that, She-Hulk was the first character ever to break the fourth wall in Marvel Comics, starting with her first reader interaction in the 1989 Sensational She-Hulk run.

In addition to Deadpool and She-Hulk, Marvel also included a fourth wall break in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the Scarlet Witch takes control of Wanda’s Earth-838 body and then looks directly at the camera.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

She-Hulk Episode Count and Release Schedule

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

