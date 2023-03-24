After the entire John Wick franchise began with the death of a dog, a canine is front and center once again in the latest chapter and we answer: does the dog die in John Wick: Chapter 4, alongside confirming everyone who dies in this installment.

Donnie Yen plays a blind assassin in Chapter 4 and some fans wanted to know if the actor was blind in real life, after playing another visually impaired fighter in the Star Wars franchise.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the neo-noir action movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is a direct sequel to Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the fourth in the franchise, following Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman and starring Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and more.

**Warning – Major spoilers ahead for John Wick: Chapter 4**

Does the dog die in John Wick: Chapter 4?

No, the dog does not die in John Wick: Chapter 4, so canine lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.

That’s not to say the dog doesn’t have any close calls, on the contrary, the pup does have a brush with death that requires John to come to his aid.

The Belgian Malinois is nameless in the installment but serves as a loyal sidekick to Shamier Anderson’s The Tracker, or Mr. Nobody.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Cr. Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Everyone who dies in John Wick: Chapter 4

**Major spoilers ahead**

Starting from the beginning, The Elder’s guards on horseback are picked off pretty quickly by Wick as he goes to get back the wedding ring, followed by the death of the Elder whom John shoots in the head.

Chapter 4’s beginning also sees the death of Lance Reddick’s character, Charon, as the New York Continental concierge is shot and killed by High Table leader, Marquis Vincent de Gramont.

The assassins from the Osaka Continental are next on the chopping block while John is in Japan, followed by the death of the manager, Shimazu Koji, who is stabbed by Caine.

A number of adversaries in Berlin are the next ones to be thwarted by the hitman, as well as German High Table leader, Killa, who died after extensive injuries that we’ll leave a secret and a fall from a nightclub.

Next up is a bunch of Paris henchmen who all meet a grisly end, as well as Gramont’s right-hand man, Chidi, who is shot by The Tracker.

Marquis Vincent de Gramont is a major antagonist to be killed towards the end of the chapter, who is shot in the head by John.

Lastly, and the one that hurts the most, is the death of John Wick, who passes away on the church steps after suffering from major blood loss and exhaustion.

Going by the post-credit scene, it is implied that Caine is killed by Akira when he’s going to visit his daughter.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Cr. Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in cinemas worldwide.

