The MCU may be on rocky grounds with fans, but that hasn’t stopped theorists from dishing out content. We explore the Marvel theory that suggests Thanos’ Infinity Stones are now in Ant-Man’s Quantum Realm.

It’s now been over a month for the dust to settle and it’s clear that Quantumania divided Marvel fans, with half of the fandom deeming it unfit to fire up Phase 5 and the other half having a really good time with the content.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man theory suggests the Infinity Stones are in the Quantum Realm

Popular TikTok creator and “movie detective,” Ivan Mars, created a post focusing on one scene during Avengers: Endgame.

The scene involved Natasha Romanoff asking Thanos where the Infinity Stones were, several years after the blip, and him replying “Gone. Reduced to atoms.”

The post then cuts to a scene from this year’s Quantumania, where Scott Lang is being reprimanded in the Quantum Realm.

In the background, you can see small, cult-like figures with colored, crystalized ball-heads for faces – sporting the colors green, yellow, purple, red, and a pinkish tone.

Taking what Thanos said into account, about the stones being reduced to “atoms,” the creator is suggesting that the stones were physically reduced to particles that now dwell in the Quantum Realm.

A user asked where the blue space stone was, and the movie detective confirmed that you can see this stone’s representation within another scene.

In addition to this Marvel theory, there’s another regarding Kang the Conqueror and how he may become the MCU’s Beyonder in the future.

Ant-Man 4 is already in the works

It was previously confirmed that the creative team at Marvel Studios is already discussing the story for Ant-Man 4, confirming Quantumanina is not the last solo outing for Scott Lang.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, producer, Stephen Broussard, revealed that conversations were already happening:

“We’re already thinking about it. It’s like, every movie’s its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You’re like, ‘Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?’ Like the wheels start turning, you can’t help yourself. I don’t want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can’t help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cr. Marvel Entertainment/Youtube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

