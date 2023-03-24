John Wick fans are curious to know if actor Donnie Yen is blind in real life, after the actor played two blind fighters in his recent career, and we also introduce you to the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast.

The live-action movie franchise began back in 2014 followed by Chapter 2 released in 2017 and the third installment in 2019, all of which have received critical and commercial success.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the neo-noir action thriller, John Wick: Chapter 4, is a direct sequel to Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the fourth in the franchise, following Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman and starring Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and more.

Is Donnie Yen blind in real life?

No, Donnie Yen is not blind nor visually impaired in real life, despite playing a blind fighter twice in his career.

Appearing as an old friend of John’s, Yen plays Caine – a blind but highly-skilled assassin and martial artist in the latest installment of the franchise.

Caine also serves as a “major antagonist-turned-anti-heroic-deuteragonist” in Chapter 4, explained by The John Wicki.

Over in the Star Wars franchise, Yen also played blind, spiritual warrior-monk, Chirrut Imwe, in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Still standing as a fan-favorite character from the spin-off, Chirrut wielded a uneti-wood staff and lightbow, serving as a Guardian of the Whills.

Both characters are impeccable fighters, but since they are both blind, this prompted fans from both fandoms to question the actor’s sight.

Meet the John Wick 4 cast

Returning for the fourth time is frontman Keanu Reeves as the leading hitman, alongside Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

Reddick sadly passed away this month – a titan of film and video games – therefore, Chapter 4 will be one of the final performances from the actor.

Below, we have included the main cast to catch in John Wick 4:

Keanu Reeves – Jardani Jovanovich / Jonathan “John” Wick

– Jardani Jovanovich / Jonathan “John” Wick Donnie Yen – Caine

– Caine Laurence Fishburne – the Bowery King

– the Bowery King Hiroyuki Sanada – Shimazu Koji

– Shimazu Koji Shamier Anderson – the Tracker / Mr. Nobody

– the Tracker / Mr. Nobody Lance Reddick – Charon

– Charon Rina Sawayama – Akira

– Akira Ian McShane – Winston Scott

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in cinemas worldwide.

Show all