Movies & Television

Wednesday Season 2: Co-Creators Gough and Millar are "Talking"

By Jo Craig

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday holding a torch over a book in Wednesday
Wednesday - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

We’ve gone so long without an addition to The Addams Family franchise, and now that Wednesday’s arrived, we want her to stay. We discuss Wednesday Season 2 possibilities up ahead.

The Netflix series sees the return of Christina Ricci to play new character Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
11605
Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Q73UhUTs6y0/hqdefault.jpg
1191243
1191243
center
32600

Wednesday Season 2 Possibilities

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Wednesday for Season 2.

The show’s green light for a sophomore season will only come if the first season has been popular enough, and the streaming platform will be giving the show a fair amount of time on air before making a call.

Despite the show’s future dangling in Netflix’s hands, there is room for the show to grow, thanks to Season 1’s loose ends and the show’s billing outwith the confines of a miniseries.

In an interview with Screen Rant, co-creator Alfred Gough teased the possibility of more in Season 2 and said he and co-creator Miles Millar were “talking”:

“Miles (Millar, his fellow creator) and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

Wednesday – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Wednesday Season 2 Release Window

In order to gauge Season 2’s release window, we need to take a look at Season 1’s filming pattern.

Wednesday was announced back in October 2020 and didn’t begin filming until September 2021. Filming then wrapped in March 2022, concluding a six-month shoot.

Since the series took two full years to produce, from announcement to release, it’s fair to assume that Season 2 would likely debut in late 2024.

However, if the creators are further ahead with a script for Season 2, fans may only have to wait one year instead of two.

Wednesday – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday on Netflix?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

  • Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
  • Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number
  • Episode 3: Friend or Woe
  • Episode 4: Woe What A Night
  • Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe
  • Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe
  • Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now
  • Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem - Announce Trailer
Latest Trailers
Digimon Survive | Gameplay Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know