We’ve gone so long without an addition to The Addams Family franchise, and now that Wednesday’s arrived, we want her to stay. We discuss Wednesday Season 2 possibilities up ahead.

The Netflix series sees the return of Christina Ricci to play new character Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Wednesday Season 2 Possibilities

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Wednesday for Season 2.

The show’s green light for a sophomore season will only come if the first season has been popular enough, and the streaming platform will be giving the show a fair amount of time on air before making a call.

Despite the show’s future dangling in Netflix’s hands, there is room for the show to grow, thanks to Season 1’s loose ends and the show’s billing outwith the confines of a miniseries.

In an interview with Screen Rant, co-creator Alfred Gough teased the possibility of more in Season 2 and said he and co-creator Miles Millar were “talking”:

“Miles (Millar, his fellow creator) and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

Wednesday Season 2 Release Window

In order to gauge Season 2’s release window, we need to take a look at Season 1’s filming pattern.

Wednesday was announced back in October 2020 and didn’t begin filming until September 2021. Filming then wrapped in March 2022, concluding a six-month shoot.

Since the series took two full years to produce, from announcement to release, it’s fair to assume that Season 2 would likely debut in late 2024.

However, if the creators are further ahead with a script for Season 2, fans may only have to wait one year instead of two.

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday on Netflix?

Wednesday is confirmed to have eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is the likelihood of more to come.

Luckily, Netflix will be airing all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

